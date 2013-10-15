Brian Stracner, Chico Hypnotherapist Is Ranked Among World's Finest

Chico, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- Master hypnotherapist, Brian Stracner is one of the contributing authors to a new book that is the ultimate resource for hypnosis and hypnotherapy, “Secrets of Stage Hypnosis, Street Hypnotism, NLP, Complete Mind Therapy & Marketing for Hypnotists.” This 513-page book is the new definitive guide to hypnosis for entertainment and therapy. The book is available at Amazon.com: amzn.to/1gk0V3B. The book also available in Amazon.com: amzn.to/15vGcbD.



Brian Stracner, as one of the world’s foremost experts on hypnosis and with years of experience as a hypnotherapist, has made a major contribution the science of hypnotism. Stracner presented the “perpetual state theory of hypnosis.” Prior to Stracner’s postulation of this new theory, hypnotism have only two theories, “state theory” and “non-state theory.” Perpetual state theory bridges these two theories.



“Perpetual State Theory proves that everyone is already hypnotized.” – Brian Stacner



The book is over 500 pages of leading edge information on hypnosis, marketing for hypnotists and the secrets of hypnosis on the stage, street and in the therapists office. Brian Stracner’s contribution of the perpetual state theory of hypnosis is among the academic contributions cited in the book as well. The book is available in Kindle copy at amzn.to/1gk0V3B or in paperback at amzn.to/15vGcbD.



“This book is not only interesting to hypnotherapists, but to someone like me who wants to learn hypnotism to help others feel great and have fun.” – Paul Grey, Panama City, FL



Brian Stracner runs and operates North State Hypnosis, The National School of Hypnosis, Entertainment Magic, and Soaring-Chi Yoga. Brian is a professional advanced master hypnotherapist, Stage Hypnotist, Magician, and Yogi.



If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Brian Stracner at 530-828-0880 or email at ChicoHypnosis@gmail.com



Contact Brian Stracner

Telephone 530-828-0880

Email ChicoHypnosis@gmail.com

Website www.NorthStateHypnosis.com