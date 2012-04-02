Brian Walters to Partner With Clean Green Nation in Nacogdoches, TX

Nacogdoches, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2012 -- Clean Green Nation has formed a partnership with Brian Walters, a renewable energy and green-living specialist based in Nacogdoches, Texas.



Clean Green Nation provides affordable, renewable and energy-saving equipment, products, services and green living education to consumers. Walters, specializes in solar power, wind power, LED lighting, water technology, energy efficient products and green living education, among many other things.



Walters, or Walt as he prefers to be called, is a retired officer with 24 years in the U.S. Air Force and a background in electrical engineering, computer systems, public broadcasting and public relations. As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, he will provide green education and energy conservation information, with a special interest in sharing sustainable living capabilities. Walt says that his goal is to become the go-to resource for the best products, services and information pertaining to green living. Walt is an advocate of green jobs in Nacogdoches.



“I joined the Clean Green Energy team to become a partner in providing a means of achieving the ever-increasing need to switch to sustainable and environmentally friendly energy systems for individuals, for small businesses, for metropolitan areas, for nations, and for all my neighbors on this planet that we call home,” Walt said.



Walt’s online store has a large selection of small wind systems, solar panels, batteries, hot water tanks and many other energy-saving accessories that can reduce monthly utility bills. These products will also be paired on Walt’s website with a variety of useful energy information for consumers to learn from. Relevant topics will include the Nacogdoches biomass plant, green building tips and tricks and select ideas from the Texas renewable portfolio for energy.



Clean Green Nation also places a heavy emphasis on being a source for education on green living. The company's top goal is to help North America reduce dependence on foreign sources of energy, including oil, on a permanent basis. By educating people on sustainable energy practices, Clean Green Nation is heightening the awareness for the need of green, renewable energy



“We need to diversify our efforts beyond large-scale wind energy programs to directly enable individuals and small businesses to invest in other methods of using alternative energy,” Walt said. “This will help to minimize pollutions in Nacogdoches for future generations and create sustainable, clean energy systems.”



Walt will begin working with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind and solar energy and much more, please visit http://www.planitgreen.cleangreennation.com.