Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2012 -- The Brazilian interior products market is one of the fastest-growing markets in the world. The market registered a CAGR of 3.52% during the review period to reach US$21.6 billion in 2011. Stable financial conditions, strong demographic growth, the rising middle class and the impact of upcoming sporting events such as the 2014 FIFA World Cup 2014 and the 2016 Olympic Games are driving the construction and housing sectors in Brazil, spurring demand for interior products in the country.
The Russian interior products industry is one of the fastest growing in Europe, registering a CAGR of 9.18% during the review period. The Russian interior products industry is expected to continue growing rapidly during the forecast period, fueled by the country's stable financial condition, strong demographic growth, growing disposable income and rising middle-class population. In addition, the industry is expected to benefit from the impact of major upcoming sporting events which will be hosted in the country such as the 2014 Winter Olympics and the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
India's interior products market is one of the fastest-growing markets in the world and, along with many other industries, is set to benefit from India's rapid levels of urbanization and expanding affluent middle classes. The influence of western culture is generating demand for the Indian interior products industry. An increasing awareness of western interior design trends is entering the country through television programs and specialist magazines. As a result, consumer preference is changing from non-branded to branded designer products.
The Chinese interior products market is forecast to be worth over US$245.8 billion by 2016, making it one of the most attractive markets in the world with opportunities opening up across the industry's value chain.
Key Highlights
- The Brazilian interior products market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.23% over the forecast period. Upcoming sporting events such as the 2014 FIFA World Cup and 2016 Olympic Games are expected to drive the growth of the construction market which should spur the demand for interior products over the forecast period.
- The market value for interior products in Russia grew at a CAGR of 9.18% during the review period. Sporting events such as the 2014 Winter Olympics and the 2018 FIFA World Cup should bring in more investment across different sectors which should aid the interior products market in Russia.
- Despite the adverse impact of the global economic crisis, the interior products industry in India increased at a CAGR of 9.99% during the review period. Furnishing products was the largest category in the Indian interior products industry during the review period.
