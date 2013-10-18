Brick Harbor Offering Discounts of Up to 60% off with Their Brick Harbor Codes Online

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- Brick Harbor, an online shop selling a huge variety of skating equipment, announces it huge limited offer sale, essentially providing discounts up to as much as 60% through their online coupon codes. Originally established by skateboarders for skateboarders, the online retailer shop which was launched in 2012 has provided skateboarding enthusiasts with top of the line skating equipment, shoes and even apparels. It was originally the mission of Brick Harbor to provide top quality equipment at a very affordable cost, and with the existence of online coupon codes, huge savings is ultimately possible.



“It is our goal to provide our customers who are fond of skateboarding the best customer service possible, along with the best quality equipment to cater to their needs”, says the founder of Brick Harbor. “Through the means of creating an excellent user experience, we are able to impress our customers thus keeping them coming back for more.”



“Online coupons also allow us to keep them coming back for more, while accumulating new customers to our business. Through our Brick Harbor codes, every single customer could definitely purchase products from our store at a very affordable price. We have various types of discounts which range from 20% off, free shipping with a minimum of $50purchase, and a 60% discount which is available only at a limited offer.”



Reason why such huge discount is offered



Skateboarding is without a doubt a very interesting sport, yet it is undeniable that the sport itself carries huge amounts of risks especially without the presence of high quality skate boards and equipment. The thing is, most high quality skating equipment in the market are available at expensive prices, thus often leading most skate boarding fanatics to resort to poor quality ones instead.



To cater to this need, Brick Harbor has decided to set up their own online shop for every skate boarding enthusiast to enjoy their sport while minimizing any injuries acquired with the use of Brick Harbor’s top quality equipment. And with the introduction of their discounts and discount codes to the online world, purchasing their top quality line of skating equipment can be done in a convenient and very affordable manner.



“We are fully committed to providing our customers with everything they need from the simple skating shoes and apparels to the huge variety of skateboards available for them”, said Brick Harbor’s founder. “Besides, we also make sure that our products could be able to meet their and even exceed the expectations of all customers from all sorts.”



About Brick Harbor

Brick Harbor is created by skateboarders for skateboarders. Being the leading local and online skating shop, it seeks to provide the world’s finest selection of skating products that surely every skating enthusiast will take advantage of. Launched in 2012, it has been able to gather a huge amount of customers not only in the US but from all around the world.



Media Contact:

Company : Promo-Rep-Codes

Address : New York, NY

Website : http://www.promo-rep-codes.com/p/brick-harbor-coupon-codes.html