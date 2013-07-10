Brickell.com Launches New Real Estate Blog

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- Brickell.com, a real estate website specializing in Brickell Condos, has launched a new real estate blog that seeks to inform users about the Brickell and Downtown Miami real estate markets.



The professionally-written blog is regularly updated to provide details on a variety of properties, namely condos, penthouses, and other high-rise residences. Well over two dozen popular and critically-acclaimed condominiums will be highlighted and discussed, including ICON Brickell, Asia, One Miami, and Tequesta Point.



The blog will utilize the widely-trusted MLS database, as well as independent research, to deliver precise and topical information. Readers will learn about new or featured units, market trends, popular condos, and other relevant information. Brickell.com plans to maintain one of the most comprehensive and reliable Brickell Condo Blogs in the industry.



The blog was created in response to the increasing demand for Brickell properties. The centrally-located community is the fastest-growing in Miami-Dade County, with adjacent Downtown Miami following. As a newly-popular residential destination with a mounting selection of new condos, competition in the market is heavy, and the blog will help connect users to valuable resources and information.



With it’s extensive listings and new blog, Brickell.com has risen to become one of the leading sources on properties in Brickell and adjacent Downtown Miami. It’s particularly well-known for its personalized services, professionally-designed website, and cost-effective approach to real estate. In addition to providing condos for sale or rent, Birckell.com also provides services related to selling or investing in Brickell properties.