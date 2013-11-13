Brickell.com Launches New Website with Cutting-Edge Technology

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- Brickell.com, a real estate website specializing in Brickell Condos, has been overhauled with the most advanced technology and design features currently available. The new and improved website will feature a completely distinct format and design that will render it more functional, navigable, and aesthetic. The update is intended to give users a more convenient and efficient real estate experience.



The professionally-built website will include all the sections of its predecessor, albeit with improved organization and greater visibility, thanks to a minimalist design style. The entire backdrop of the homepage consists of a slideshow of high resolution images of Brickell and its various properties; the unique feature is meant to be both visually-striking and informative of Brickell real estate.



The left-hand side contains options for property searches, home listings, or contacting the firm directly. The upper-right corner displays two drop down menus: one lists condo buildings based on location (including preconstruction developments) and the other directs users to a range of onsite resources that include a blog, seller’s resource, “about us” page, and other informative sections. As before, the website will feature all of the major residential buildings in the region, in addition to the newest developments.



The new website was created in response to the increasing demand for properties in, which is the fastest-growing community in Miami-Dade County. Many homebuyers, as well as sellers, utilize the internet to meet their real estate needs, a fact that Brickell.com has explicitly recognized and accommodated. The updates are in keeping with its objective of providing the most cutting-edge approach to real estate.



About Bricknell.com

Brickell.com has risen to become one of the leading sources on properties in Brickell and adjacent Downtown Miami. It’s particularly well-known for its personalized services, heavy utilization of the internet, and cost-effective approach to real estate. In addition to providing condos for sale or rent, Birckell.com also provides services related to selling or investing in Brickell properties.