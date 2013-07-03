Brickell.com Offering Exclusive List of Brickell Key Condos for Sale

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- Brickell.com, a real estate website specializing in Brickell Rentals, is offering an exclusive list of condos for sale in Brickell Key, one of the area’s most affluent communities.



The listing includes all of the most popular and critically-acclaimed condominiums in the area including Asia, Carbonell, and Tequesta Point. The information provided is up-to-date and extensive. Details include address, year built, building specification, number of available units, price range of residences, and more. Each Brickell Key Condo in the list includes a link to a dedicated page that provides further information on individual units for sale or rent, as well as a photo gallery and map location.



Brickell Key, an island located off the coast of mainland Brickell and Downtown Miami, is considered to be one of the most luxurious communities in the area. Like the rest of Brickell, it has become an increasingly popular residential destination, and subsequently hosts some of the most prestigious condominiums in the Miami area. The exclusive listing was likely compiled in response to the growing demand.



The community of Brickell, located within the urban core of the City of Miami, has been identified as the fastest-growing in South Florida. It is also one of the leading commercial and financial centers in the region, lying adjacent to Miami's vibrant Central Business District. Brickell.com was formed largely in response to this increase in demand, providing a number of listings in other condominiums and subsectors within Brickell.



About Brickell.com

The company has risen to become one of the leading sources on properties in Brickell and adjacent Downtown Miami. It’s particularly well-known for its personalized services, professionally-designed website, and cost-effective approach to real estate. In addition to providing condos for sale or rent, Birckell.com also provides services related to selling or investing in Brickell properties.