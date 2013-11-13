Brickell.com Offering Unique Search Function

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- Brickell.com, a real estate website specializing in Brickell Condos, has introduced an innovative search function that’s designed to expedite the home buying process. Users will be able to more effectively search through the website’s extensive and up-to-date inventory of prominent Brickell Condos.



The feature is prominently displayed on the website’s homepage, making it easily accessible for clients and new visitors alike. It’s presented in an aesthetic format to further facilitate user-friendliness.



The basic version allows users to search for their property by community location, bedroom number, and price range. Selecting the advanced option allows for the inclusion of additional factors such as property size, year built, and amenities (oceanfront, water view, pet friendly, and so on).



The new feature coincides with Brickell.com’s explicit intention to serve as the top internet resource for Brickell real estate. Indeed, the company recently overhauled its website with advanced technology and design features in order to make it more functional, navigable, and attractive.



In addition to the advanced search tool, the website includes a live listing of condo buildings based on location (including preconstruction developments) and page with onsite resources that include a blog, seller’s tip, “about us” page, and other informative sections.



These accommodating features were introduced in response to the increasing demand for properties in Brickell, which is the fastest-growing community in Miami-Dade County. Many homebuyers and seller utilize the internet to meet their real estate needs, a fact that Brickell.com has explicitly recognized and accommodated. The updates are in keeping with its objective of providing the most cutting-edge approach to real estate.



About Brickell.com

Brickell.com has risen to become one of the leading sources on properties in Brickell and adjacent Downtown Miami. It’s particularly well-known for its personalized services, heavy utilization of the internet, and cost-effective approach to real estate.