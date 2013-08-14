Brickell.com Reaches Social Media Milestone

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- Brickell.com, an online real estate firm specializing in Brickell Condos, has made significant gains in its nascent social media campaigns.



The company has garnered 308 subscribers to its new Facebook page and 28 followers to its Twitter profile, both of which were launched very recently, which denotes fairly rapid growth in popularity. The two social media platforms are among the largest in the world, and will likely grant Brickell.com significant potential for growth and visibility.



Brickell.com has long incorporated the internet in its sales strategy, often implementing innovative web marketing approaches for both buyers and sellers. It has subsequently become one of the top online resources for the areas of Brickell and Downtown Miami, which it specializes in.



Preceding this milestone was the launching of a new real estate blog. The professionally-written blog is regularly updated to provide details on a variety of properties, namely condos, penthouses, and other high-rise residences. Well over two dozen popular and critically-acclaimed condominiums will be highlighted and discussed, including ICON Brickell, Asia, One Miami, and Tequesta Point.



As with the social media accounts, the blog was created to address the increasing demand for Brickell properties. The centrally-located community is the fastest-growing in Miami-Dade County, with adjacent Downtown Miami following. As a newly-popular residential destination with a mounting selection of new condos, competition in the market is heavy, and the blog will help connect users to valuable resources and information.



About Brickell.com

With its extensive listings and new blog, Brickell.com has risen to become one of the leading sources on properties in Brickell and adjacent Downtown Miami. It’s particularly well-known for its personalized services, professionally-designed website, and cost-effective approach to real estate. In addition to providing condos for sale or rent, Birckell.com also provides services related to selling or investing in Brickell properties.