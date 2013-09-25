Brickell.com Reporting Nine Sales So Far This Year in Villa Regina

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Brickell.com, a real estate group specializing in Brickell properties, has reported nine sales thus far in the Villa Regina, a prominent condominium located on 1581 Brickell Avenue.



The sold units represent a variety of floor plans, ranging from studio apartments to three bedroom condos; prices ranged from a minimum of $185,000 to as high as $700,000, signifying some of the most valuable high-rise residences in the community. Indeed, most of the properties were identified as being luxurious and featuring a wide range of high-end amenities (including name brand appliances, high-quality marble flooring, walk-in closets, and the like).



Furthermore, the average selling price of the units was higher in 2013 than the previous year, reflecting the growing popularity of Villa Regina condos. The growth also denotes the typical spike in real estate activity during the fall season, during which Brickell’s large condo market is especially popular.



About The Villa Regina

The Villa Regina, which was built in 1982 by the prolific Arquitectonica firm, is ranked as one of the most prestigious condos in the area, owing to its resort-style amenities, waterfront location, and wide assortment of world-class residences (of which there are 203 in total). Among its features are a marina, large pool and sundeck, array of professional services (such as concierge and valet parking), state-of-the-art health center, and more.



Brickell.com’s accurate and up-to-date reporting of these sales reflects it status as one of the leading specialist on Brickell real estate. The firm has long sought to develop itself into a major resource for a variety of clients, including sellers, renters, buyers, and investors. Subsequently, Brickell.com remains one of the most trafficked websites for inquiries regarding Brickell.