Bridal Book by 'DJ Peace' Reinvents Weddings, with Ground-Breaking New Traditions & Ideas

Canyon Lake, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- Many in Southern California will know Awesome Entertainment for their long-established disc jockey and Master of Ceremonies services. Noticing a demand for more unique wedding celebrations, the company’s Owner and Wedding Entertainment Director®, Mark Thomas (aka DJ Peace), is delighted to announce a new book that can help any happy couple enhance their wedding traditions and event planning advice.



‘Awesome Wedding Ideas (20 Suggestions for a Successful Reception)’ gives couples loads of new wedding traditions and ideas for personalizing their big day. With almost 80% of Brides naming entertainment as their top priority, the book openly showcases how a skilled entertainer can make any wedding unique with ideas such as incorporating each couple’s unique story into the proceedings and combining it with the power of music.



“I love the heart and soul that Mark Peace Thomas expresses in this book and I love his little subtle offerings that make a wedding go from great to magical,” says Gwen Kenneally, a twenty-year veteran in the catering industry.



Thomas himself believes that the book will allow cash-strapped couples to enjoy the luxuries of a unique day, without the big bills.



“The average wedding already costs $25,000. My book shows couples how to protect that investment and ‘do it themselves’, to keep their reception lively, fun and well-paced,” he explains.



At just one hundred pages, the book was written as a quick read for the busy bride.



‘Awesome Wedding Ideas’ is available in Kindle and print editions through Amazon.com and most online bookstores worldwide.



For further insight, statistic information, a review copy of the book or interview requests, contact Mark Peace Thomas or visit http://www.awesome-entertainment.net.



About Awesome Entertainment

Awesome Entertainment is a DJ company providing music and entertainment for weddings. Owner, Mark Peace Thomas founded the company in 1989 and served as a local and national President of The American Disc Jockey Association from 1997-2002. Mr. Thomas is a Certified Wedding Consultant and Wedding Entertainment Director®.