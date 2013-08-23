Bridal-buy.com Have Released Their 2013 Homecoming Dresses

Jiangsu, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- On August 10st, 2013, Bridal-buy.com, a leader of online female dresses store, was happy to inform about the release of their latest 2013 homecoming dresses . They have updated more than 1000 pieces of homecoming dresses on the website. This discount has gained highly appreciation from its regular customers as well as its new clients in the previous days.



“Bridal-buy is an experienced dress shop which attracts buyers’ eye balls by its impeccable designs, fine fabrics and exquisite craftsmanship. Customers enjoy shopping with us, not only the high quality with low price, but also the best service we do our utmost to offer to them while they purchase dresses online . They love our buyer-friendly attitude and our customer-first mind, which is responded vividly by their good comments after shopping. Now, we announce that this free shipping promotion is for all of our members and those would-be customers. Please feel ease to place your orders, and we will assure the safest and fastest free shipping to you all the year round this year.” Announcement from the spokesman of Bridal-buy highlights 2013 homecoming season again.



Apart from its exclusive announcement about the free shipping, Bridal-buy also launch some other activities (free customization, affordable rush orders) for its other occasional dresses such as wedding dresses, bridesmaid dresses , evening dresses, cocktail dresses, etc.



In the end, the spokesman also introduces some reports about its newly designed hottest runway styles and latest red carpet trends for those would-be-brides in the following days. For more information, please visit the website below.



About Bridal-buy

Bridal-buy.com is a company having customers worldwide; in more than 230 countries. It is one of the leading dress makers for women fashion apparels and with its amazingly low rates; it is one of the true favorites of all the women round the globe.



For more information please visit http://www.bridal-buy.com/