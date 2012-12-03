Bridal Underwear Specialists Sophie and Grace Shape Up for 2013 as Today's Bride Spends £200 on Bridal Lingerie

Berkshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2012 -- Bridal Underwear specialist retailer Sophieandgrace.co.uk has given it’s online store a make-over in preparation for the new year, as research shows British brides now spend an average of £200 on hidden costs for their special day.



Bridal lingerie is the most important lingerie a woman will ever buy and the new website aims to reflect the growing importance brides are putting on feeling their best during their big day and night, after all the guests have gone. It features one of the biggest selections of quality wedding underwear in the UK such as Carnival from Poirier and Jupon.



"We’ve been advising brides-to-be for many years and our top tip is to make sure whatever you choose works for you." explained owner Michael Lacoste. "It must feel comfortable under your wedding dress, because practicality is as important as feeling beautiful." Good wedding underwear must meet a number of specific criteria and technical requirements. From the ever-popular Bridal Basque or bra, to the sexy Bustier, and all come with a choice of thong or brief. In early 2013, the range will extend to include accessories such as Tiara’s, Wedding Veils and even Menswear, for an advanced peek you can click here.



Sophie and Grace is one of the most loved and trusted retailers in the UK bridal underwear market, and the new website now offers an even wider variety of items to meet growing demand. Perhaps one reason why average spend has increased is down to a growing area in their business, Bridal Nightwear.



"We're seeing that when choosing their wedding underwear, UK women have started buying two outfits. The first to wear under the dress, and then an additional, sexier bridal nightwear choice is made especially for their groom. This trend reflects how important lingerie is in the overall wedding experience for today's women. Besides it’s definitely the most fun part of wedding planning, so I think it's nice to make the most of it".



As well as launching a line of Wedding Veils alongside the existing ranges of Bridal Petticoats and accessories, Sophieandgrace.co.uk will be releasing a line of special offers over the coming months, not only bringing some great savings for 2013 brides, but also encouraging customers to come back for more.



"You don’t need a wedding to wear our underwear. We believe that what you wear at night plays a big role in a healthy sex life. And we have so much experience in helping women look beautiful in the bedroom, so why should our customer relationship stop once the wedding is over?”



The new website features enhancements aimed at making the customer experience as engaging as possible. A brand new shopping cart with drop down menu’s for size and colour make it easy to purchase, offering more options and free delivery on orders over £75. Visitors can download a completely free eBook entitled the ‘Bride’s Bible’, offering comprehensive bridal lingerie tips and advice for the bride-to-be. Customer’s can also scan a QR Code to place a garment order directly from their mobile. Sophie and Grace will be announcing further special offers and new ranges in early 2013.



For orders or more information email info@sophieandgrace.co.uk



About Sophie and Grace

Sophie and Grace has been supplying bridal lingerie and related products to brides of all ages and sizes since 2005. The company has established itself as a premier online retailer of bridal underwear and lingerie, offering quality brands such as Poirier and Jupon to the UK wedding market. With expertise in all aspects of wedding underwear Sophie and Grace are renowned and trusted for providing comprehensive fitting advice and customer support throughout the buying process. Product lines are available for women of all sizes, including those of a fuller figure, and large breasted, and include the Bridal Basque, Bustier and Bras. Recent additions also extend to petticoats, gloves and accessories, with further new garments launching in 2013. Sophieandgrace.co.uk offers a complete online customer relationship via an easy to use shopping cart, extensive social media and content channels to prolong customer engagement, and secure ecommerce solutions for both web and mobile.



Company Owners Name: Michael Lacoste

Company's name: Sophie and Grace

Email Address: info@sophieandgrace.co.uk

Company Location: Berkshire, United Kingdom

Website Address: http://www.sophieandgrace.co.uk