Brides of Eden Creator, Denise Martin, Seeks Support from Indiegogo for Her Philanthropic Cause

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- Most people have heard of Tupperware parties or lingerie parties. The Brides of Eden are going to throw the coolest dress-up parties in the history of little girl’s dreams! Women of all ages and shapes will vie to be invited.



For $5000 a veil (Head) abundant ladies, in the comfort of a beautiful suite in a Five-Star hotel, will be treated to champagne, healthy snacks, a make-up artist, a photographer and a collection of wedding gowns to play Princess in, with a few over-the-top Pninas as the, “Icing on the Wedding Cake!”



During the three hour dress-up party the ladies will have the opportunity to meet the Brides of Eden, members of the nonprofit, Voices Set Free who will be hosting in wedding gowns and speaking briefly about rebuilding their lives after domestic violence.



There will be oodles of fun, girlie accessories to buy, vanity photos/videos, as well as health related products for sale to look most beautiful every day and educational books and tapes to prevent future brides from stumbling blindly into domestic violence. There will also be bedazzling stations where a used gown can be transformed into a new one or hand paint one into a red carpet stunner.



Denise Martin is 57 years-old and she has never married, although she has a beautiful 10 year-old son. Denise doesn’t dream of marrying, but she wants to wear a beautiful wedding dress. She has survived incest, bulimia, life-busting illness and spent 6 years in poverty winning her son’s freedom from abuse. Denise deserves to be the “Princess for a Day,” as much as any blushing bride.



Besides start-up dollars the Brides of Eden are also trolling for happily used wedding gowns. Donors get a tax deduction for the retail cost of their gown - a big plus after a spendy wedding.



Donate here: http://portland.craigslist.org/mlt/wan/4425952712.html



This campaign will receive all funds raised even if it does not reach its goal. Funding duration: April 09, 2014 - May 09, 2014 (11:59pm PT).



Indiegogo Page: http://bit.ly/1j2kP45