Bridesire Innovate New Business Model to Carve a Swathe Through Wedding Dress Market

Bridgewater, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- Weddings are considered the most important day in the life of husbands and wives, and there is perhaps no element more crucial to the success and memory of the day than the wedding dress. No wonder then that a prestige industry has been built around it, and people are willing to pay through the nose to get the right item. This need no longer be the case however, as Bridesire have proven with their innovative new model for dresses.



They employ dress makers directly to create their designs, which they distribute exclusively online, meaning they don’t have to pass on overheads for designer high street boutiques. The online store has an exhaustive list of available designs in just about every conceivable style, not just limited to wedding dresses themselves but party dresses, prom dresses, accessories, bridesmaids’ dresses and flower girls’ dresses.



Every item in the catalogue comes with clear pricing, high quality imagery and detailed product description, including color and size charts and measuring details, including a ‘made to measure’ box assuring brides that the piece can be fitted to their specific tailoring.



A spokesperson for the company summarised their revolutionary model,



“About 8 years ago, we decided we were going to be different from the traditional bridal stores and bridal companies everyone is used to. Bridesire was created to provide brides the highest quality for the cheapest cost. Our prices can be up to 80% lower than traditional bridal stores, all our gowns are completely new, never even having been tried on, and we have over 2,500 unique designs for brides, bridesmaids, flower girls and maternity dresses, and have a team of more than 50 gifted and experienced dress makers and designers creating them. Bridal satisfaction is always our number one priority, so unlike traditional bridal stores we welcome returns and exchanges to help get the perfect dress, and every dress comes with a cash back guarantee.”



About Bridesire

Bridesire provides a wide variety of wedding dresses, bridesmaid dresses, flower girl dresses, mother of brides dresses and prom dresses at affordable prices. Each dress is custom tailored to fit customer's needs at no extra fee. Size doesn’t matter with a Bridesire dress, no matter if the customer is a petite size or a plus size, they will custom tailor it so the dress fits perfectly. For more information, please visit: http://www.bridesire.com/