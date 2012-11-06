Bridford Finance Predict That Paris Motor Show Will Boost 62 Plate Sales

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2012 -- Bridford, a luxury vehicle finance specialist, has predicted that the Motor Show in Paris next week will trigger 62 plate sales, following a somewhat slow beginning to the new registration. Members of the team working at Bridford will be attending the Motor Show, and they have said that this event – one of the most prominent of its kind in Europe – will undoubtedly entice wealthy customers, much like the Frankfurt Motor Show last year did.



During the days following the German show in 2011, Bridford ended up providing finance of more than £800,000 for a wide selection of luxurious vehicles, including a number of McLaren MP4-12C models, as well as several Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4s. Tim Marlow, who owns Bridford, remarked that whilst 62 plate sales were certainly slower than expected following its release a few weeks ago, he attributed this to customers holding out for the revealing of the vehicles at the upcoming show.



Marlow also stated that the release of the P1, the new McLaren supercar, has been eagerly awaited by many – even more so than the Enzo when it launched a decade ago – and Bridford have already received several enquiries regarding finance for the new vehicle from its customers who are known for their love of iconic cars.



A favourite vehicle amongst Bridford’s clients is the Range Rover, and so Marlow is expect there to be a rush of orders after the L405 model is revealed at the Paris Motor Show. In fact, Marlow has already seen evidence confirming the future popularity of the model; one of the franchised Land Rover dealers that Bridford works with has received approximately 65 enquiries following the vehicle’s official reveal. The franchise has now accepted fifty deposits.



Marlow finished by saying that a number of major launches, including the F12 Berlinetta by Ferrari and the Vanquish by Aston Martin have already gone ahead, but the cars are not yet ready for delivery; however, he expects the Paris Motor Show to boost prestige vehicle sales overall.



