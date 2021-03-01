BRIDGEi2i Cited as a Pure-Play Insights Service Provider in Leading Analyst Firm's Report

Fremont, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2021 -- BRIDGEi2i Analytics Solutions have been included among 'Now Tech: Insights Service Providers' – a report that provides an overview and helps enterprises, see the value they can expect from an insights service provider and select vendors based on size and functionality.



According to Forrester, insights service providers deliver end-to-end data-to-insights-to-execution engagements, drive effective change and stakeholder management to ensure insights implementation, and accelerate time-to-value for insights.



BRIDGEi2i CEO Prithvijit Roy stated, "The enterprise landscape is changing rapidly. Decision-makers at enterprises are constantly finding opportunities to explore newer digital business models, improve customer experience and operational efficiency. BRIDGEi2i has a unique position in the market today as a leader in the Asset-based consulting space and is a trusted transformation partner to several Fortune 500 companies globally. Being recognized among insights service providers at this juncture is very relevant for us and, in our opinion, validates our commitment to keep driving value for our clients." He added, "We are on a mission to make AI real for Enterprises as they look to embark on, accelerate or optimize their transformation journey."



To read about Insights Services and BRIDGEi2i's profile in the report, download the report here. Available to Forrester subscribers or for purchase.



