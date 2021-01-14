BRIDGEi2i Featured Among HFS Hot Vendors Q3 2020

Fremont, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2021 -- HFS Group, a global research consultancy, has named BRIDGEi2i among its list of emerging players with a differentiated value proposition for Q3, 2020.



BRIDGEi2i Analytics Solutions was selected as a Hot Vendor for its unique ability to bring a fresh perspective to data problems owing to its laser-sharp focus on advanced analytics and AI challenges. The organization draws on the differentiated value proposition of HFS OneOffice, which is a digital operations framework for emerging organizations. The HFS OneOffice model functions on the right amalgamation of Human-centric Customer Experience (CX) and Human-centric Employee Experience (EX). It emphasizes the right mix of infrastructure, people, and data with automation and insights that can power real-time personalization and interactions at the front office.



The research conducted by HFS also highlights that many clients are vocal about the level of transparency offered by BRIDGEi2i, while being appreciative of how BRIDGEi2i has non-traditional, creative approaches to business challenges. A particular client testimonial also indicates that BRIDGEi2i has innovative ways of folding in new data that couldn't be used before, and that the overall performance of the client's analytics team went up, and business outcomes improved, as a result of their partnership with BRIDGEi2i.



BRIDGEi2i's four proprietary AI accelerators are used individually or in combination to solve domain-specific problems. Watch Tower™, Recommender™ and Optimizer™are pre-built algorithmic engines that can be used for anomaly detection and alerting, personalization and next best action, and simulation and dynamic planning respectively. The Converser™ leverages conversational AI in conjunction with the other AI Accelerators, adding a layer of intelligent interactions.



Prithvijit Roy, CEO of BRIDGEi2i, said, "This recognition by HFS brings out our unique value proposition when it comes to analytics and AI services, and also paints a clear picture of our AI capabilities. Our continued focus and investments in AI innovation, Asset-based consulting, and proprietary AI accelerators will strengthen our presence in the Enterprise AI space and help drive AI-powered transformation for more enterprises globally. I'm grateful to our clients for their trust in BRIDGEi2i, as we continue to make AI Real for Enterprises".



About BRIDGEi2i

BRIDGEi2i is a trusted Digital Transformation company for other Enterprise. BRIDGEi2i brings together Data Engineering, Advanced Analytics, proprietary AI accelerators and asset-based consulting to help enterprises accelerate their Digital Agenda and enable data-driven decisions across processes to create sustainable business impact. BRIDGEi2i was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Bangalore, with offices in the US and Australia.



About HFS

HFS' mission is to provide visionary insight into major innovations impacting business operations, including automation, artificial intelligence, blockchain, digital business models, and smart analytics.