BRIDGEi2i Featured as Major Contender in Everest Group Insurance Analytics and Insights PEAK Matrix™ 2020

Fremont, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2020 -- Everest Group, a leading research and consulting firm, has named BRIDGEi2i, a trusted partner that enables AI for Digital Enterprises, as a Major Contender in the Insurance Analytics and Insights (A&I) PEAK Matrix® 2020.



The scope of this research includes detailed assessments of Insurance Analytics & Insights service providers, based on their vision, capabilities, and market impact, and look at their relative positioning on the Everest Group PEAK Matrix®.



The study evaluates 17 Insurance Analytics and Insights (A&I) Third-party Services providers on the PEAK Matrix® in vertical-specific A&I services within the insurance space. In the Major Contenders category, BRIDGEi2i figures alongside companies like Accenture, Capgemini, CGI, Cognizant, Infosys, NTT Data, and TCS.



BRIDGEi2i's VP and Insurance Practice Head, Anirban Chaudhury said, "It is an honour to see our relentless focus around "Making AI Real for Enterprises" getting increasingly recognized by the Analyst community. With our strong foundation in Analytics, proprietary AI accelerators-based solutions and asset-based consulting approach to transformation, today we are a trusted partner to some of world's largest Insurance companies."



The report authored by Skand Bhargava and other Everest analysts provides analysis and insights for insurers that require third-party support for analytics and ai in the insurance industry. Insurers, in turn, can make informed decisions while investing in advanced analytics, in addition to visualization and reporting services.



To download the report, click here and check more details on BRIDGEi2i's insurance solutions.



About BRIDGEi2i

BRIDGEi2i is a trusted partner for enabling AI for enterprise by leveraging Data Engineering, Advanced Analytics, proprietary AI accelerators and asset-based Consulting. BRIDGEi2i enables businesses to contextualize data, generate actionable insights from complex business problems, and make data-driven decisions across pan-enterprise processes to create sustainable business impact.



