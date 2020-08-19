BRIDGEi2i Features in Gartner's Competitive Landscape: Data and Analytics (D&A) Service Providers for 2020

Fremont, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2020 -- BRIDGEi2i Analytics Solutions announced today that it had been featured in the Competitive Landscape: Data and Analytics(D&A) Service Providers report by Gartner. Data and analytics continue to be a focus for enterprises worldwide as they look to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives.



For this report, Gartner handpicked a selection of companies, including providers in "Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Service Providers." (BRIDGEi2i has received an honourable mention twice in the Magic Quadrant in the past three years). BRIDGEi2i features alongside majors like Accenture, Deloitte, and Genpact in a study that showcases a range of capabilities – data to insights, delivering project-based to annuity-based services, and D&A specific full-spectrum technology services. The Gartner report by analyst Twiggy Lo, mentions BRIDGEi2i as a D&A services pure-play provider and emphasizes on its asset-based services approach to deliver business outcomes for clients using AI for enterprise solutions.



BRIDGEi2i Analytics Solution's Founder & CEO, Prithvijit Roy, said, "The mention in the Competitive Landscape by Gartner puts us right at the front row in the Data and Analytics Services landscape. We continue our resolve to make AI real for enterprise with our asset-based consulting and proprietary AI accelerators. As transformation partners, we deliver meaningful insights to drive better business outcomes, pan-enterprise, and at scale. This is more relevant than ever now as enterprises grapple with the new normal and focus on building a future proof business."



ABOUT BRIDGEi2i

BRIDGEi2i is a trusted partner for enabling AI for Digital Enterprises by leveraging Data Engineering, Advanced Analytics, proprietary AI accelerators and asset-based Consulting. BRIDGEi2i enables businesses to contextualize data, generate actionable insights from complex business problems, and make data-driven decisions across pan-enterprise processes to create sustainable business impact.