BRIDGEi2i Is Offering AI for Risk Management in the Global Market

BRIDGEi2i provides business analytics solutions to enterprises globally, enabling them to achieve accelerated business impact and harnessing data power. These analytics services and technology solutions allow business owners to consume more information from big data, generate actionable insights from comprehensive business problems, and make data-driven decisions across pan-enterprise processes to create sustainable business impact.



"Our obsession with 'value to the customer' and 'time to value' has shaped our engagement philosophy. We partner with our customers to make the journey from Information to Insight to Impact easier, faster, and sustainable and make AI real for them," said Venkat Subramanian, VP, Marketing at BRIDGEi2i. "We leverage our proven problem-solving frameworks, data science capabilities, extensive domain expertise, and proprietary AI accelerators to help enterprises accelerate their transformation journeys and build digital enterprises."



With the need for better regulatory compliance, many companies are now looking to improve traditional risk management strategies and processes. The AI for risk management solution can play a significant role in transforming traditional risk management strategies by enabling real-time visibility, predictability, and data-driven risk mitigation strategies. BRIDGEi2i specializes in AI-powered transformation, both functional and pan-enterprise. When it comes to risk management, their portfolio of AI solutions helps companies build robust risk and compliance processes, and more vigilant fraud monitoring systems.



Digital disruption has brought about major changes in the way companies do their business. With rapidly advancing analytics capabilities due to the incorporation of machine learning and artificial intelligence, companies can streamline their operations, create new revenue models, and elevate customer experience management. The company website offers digital transformation case study wherein organizations filled the gaps in their operational performance, created immense value for their customers, and improved revenues with data and advanced analytics platforms.



BRIDGEi2i is among the leading companies in the AI technology service provider space. The company brings together data engineering, advanced analytics, proprietary AI accelerators, and consulting expertise to deliver contextual AI-powered analytics solutions for customer experience and operational effectiveness. Its proprietary AI accelerators simplify and democratize consumption of insights, and recommend the right business actions—enabling faster and more accurate decision making, pan-enterprise at scale.