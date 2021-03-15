BRIDGEi2i Named as a Cool Vendor by Gartner in CRM Sales Technologies

Fremont, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2021 -- BRIDGEi2i, a leading AI consultancy company, has been named as a "Cool Vendor" by Gartner in the "Cool Vendors in CRM Sales Technologies" report. This research report was led by analysts Ilona Hansen, Adnan Zijadic, Tad Travis, and Naresh Singh to evaluate vendors that are innovative and transformative.



According to Gartner, the next generation of CRM sales technologies provides actionable analytics to fuel customers' digital transformation journeys. Leaders supporting sales technology investments need to prepare for the future of their sales organizations by using effective sales-supportive artificial intelligence.



BRIDGEi2i is recognized as cool for its advanced analytics solution, BRIDGEfunnel, that aims to solve a persistent problem that sellers face: why did we win or lose a particular deal? Sales organizations grapple with this question and try to use this tribal knowledge to win more deals. BRIDGEi2i fills that gap with an AI-based diagnostic analytics tool, supported by predictive analytics functions, that can be used in lieu of enterprise-grade advanced analytics platforms. It saves sellers time, removing time spent conducting manual post-deal analysis.



About BRIDGEi2i

BRIDGEi2i is a trusted partner for enabling AI for Digital Enterprises by leveraging Data Engineering, Advanced Analytics, proprietary AI accelerators, and Consulting expertise. BRIDGEi2i enables businesses to contextualize data, generate actionable insights from complex business problems, and make data-driven decisions across pan-enterprise processes to create sustainable business impact.



