BRIDGEi2i Named as LEADER in AIM's Top Data Science Service Providers in India, 2020

Fremont, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2021 -- BRIDGEi2i Analytics Solutions, a leading provider of AI-powered Analytics Solutions, announced that it has been recognized as a 'LEADER' among several data science providers through a study conducted by Analytics India Magazine(AIM).



The Penetration and Maturity (PeMa) Quadrant Study undertaken by Analytics India Magazine is an industry benchmark of data science capabilities. The report measures key capabilities of leading data science and analytics service providers in terms of penetration and maturity and plots the firms' relative positions on the PeMa quadrant. Vendors with more mature capabilities and with the advantage of superior data science services and standardization are plotted higher on the matrix. This study was carried out across several Indian data science companies and plots the relative positions of various enterprises. This is BRIDGEi2i's third-ranking in consecutive years.



The company's focus on asset-based consulting propelled by AI innovation and advanced analytics capabilities have helped build a strong market position as a digital transformation partner to global enterprises. BRIDGEi2i's proprietary AI accelerators, Digital Consulting and Intelligent Automation capabilities help enterprises accelerate their digital transformation journey. AIM's recognition comes as a validation of BRIDGEi2i's promise to deliver faster time to value for clients through best-in-class AI solutions.



About BRIDGEi2i

BRIDGEi2i is a trusted Digital Transformation partner for Enterprise. BRIDGEi2i brings together data engineering, advanced analytics, proprietary AI accelerators and asset-based consulting to help enterprises accelerate their Digital Agenda and enable data-driven decisions across processes to create sustainable business impact. BRIDGEi2i was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Bangalore, with offices in the US and Australia.



For more information: https://www.bridgei2i.com

Source: https://analyticsindiamag.com/top-data-science-service-providers-in-india-2020/

Media Contact

Company Name:

Karthick Paulraj

Email: karthick.paulraj@bridgei2i.com