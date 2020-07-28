BRIDGEi2i Offers AI for Enterprise Applications

Fremont, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/28/2020 -- BRIDGEi2i is a trusted partner for enterprises to drive digital transformation outcomes. They bring together data engineering, advanced analytics, AI accelerators, and consulting expertise to provide contextual AI-powered analytics solutions for the ultimate client experience and operational effectiveness. They make the client's journey from information to impact easier, faster, and sustainable. They also leverage unique problem-solving frameworks, extensive domain expertise, and data science capabilities and help companies accelerate their transformation journeys and build digital companies of the future. Serving clients in the technology, consumer goods, insurance industry, and financial services, they have developed customized solutions in each of these industries.



"Digital innovations are changing consumer demand and competitive dynamics in the CPG marketplace, drastically influencing consumer purchasing behavior and decisions," explained Venkat Subramanian, VP, Marketing at BRIDGEi2i. With boundaries between retailers, AI Companies, and CPG companies blurring, the industry is ripe for transformation. Our Data Science expertise, portfolio of AI-powered solutions, has helped CPG solutions build customer loyalty, drive incremental sales growth, get more value for marketing spend, and enhanced supply chain planning and operations. Some of the largest CPG companies in the world count on us to deliver transformation outcomes."



Prospective clients should stay ahead with a progressive customer experience by using AI for customer experience. Today clients are more empowered and connected than ever before. They demand more choices, superior service, personalization, and value from brands. The client is not a segment or a demographic anymore. Enterprises need a real-time understanding of customer preferences and deliver enhanced experiences to stay competitive. BRIDGEi2i brings together domain consulting expertise, advanced analytics, and proprietary AI accelerators to help enterprises understand customers better and provide personalized experiences to their customers.



"Our AI labs drive innovation in machine learning algorithms, data engineering, and last-mile analytics delivery through AI-powered interfaces," commented Venkat Subramanian, VP, Marketing at BRIDGEi2i. "With a pick of the best data scientists, AI technologists, and engineers, AI Labs delivers innovation that assists enterprises in extracting more value from analytics, operationalizing analytics through AI, and accelerating digital transformation outcomes."



Over the last few years, there has been a significant increase in investments in data ecosystems, analytics capabilities, and tools. However, the organization-wide adoption, recent mile consumption, and actionability of insights continue to be a cause of concern for executives, adding more complexities and delays to the transformation roadmap. BRIDGEi2i brings together Data Engineering, Advanced Analytics, proprietary AI accelerators, and consulting expertise to drive digital enterprises' business actions. Its AI for enterprise applications simplifies and democratizes the consumption of insights and recommends the right business actions, enabling faster and more accurate decision making across the enterprise.



About BRIDGEi2i

As one of the top artificial intelligence companies in India, BRIDGEi2i partners with global enterprises to drive sustainable returns on investment from analytics by embedding decision engines into business processes and systems, leveraging their proprietary personalization and optimization algorithms. BRIDGEi2i solutions can be customized for specific business functions and concerns. BRIDGEi2i's AI Labs continuously focus on developing solutions to solve evolving business concerns. The company's technology accelerators are pre-built customizable solutions that ensure a faster time to market.