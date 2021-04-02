BRIDGEi2i Ranked Among Fastest-Growing Technology Companies in Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2020

Fremont, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2021 -- BRIDGEi2i was ranked 37 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2020, in a study that ranks technology companies in public or private based on the percentage revenue growth over three years. With over 135% revenue growth over the preceding years, BRIDGEi2i is featured on this reputed Deloitte's list now for the fourth time.



BRIDGEi2i's CEO and Co-Founder, Prithvijit Roy, remarked, "It is heartening to be consistently among the fastest-growing technology companies over so many years. As we continuously strive to help enterprises reimagine their business and make AI real for them, I want to thank our employees, customers and partners for their constant support, trust and commitment". He added, " The next couple of years are going to be very interesting and exciting for us as we continue to strengthen our position as one of the leading AI consultancy companies in the world."



"Attracting customers consistently while also retaining them to achieve such fast growth over three years makes a strong statement about the quality of a company's business model, implementation of plans, and its leadership," Rajiv Sundar, Partner and Program Director - Technology Fast 50 India 2020, Deloitte. "BRIDGEi2i has shown the right calibre for growth."



BRIDGEi2 previously ranked 15 in 2017 Deloitte Technology Fast 50 and also found a place in this elite list in 2015 and 2016.



Technology Fast 50 - 2020 Winners Report: https://www2.deloitte.com/content/dam/Deloitte/in/Documents/technology-media-telecommunications/in-TF50-2020-Winners-Report-noexp.pdf



Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India program selection and qualifications



The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India program, which was launched in 2005, is conducted by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (DTTILLP) and is part of a truly integrated Asia Pacific program recognizing India's fastest-growing and most dynamic technology businesses (public and private) and includes all areas of technology - from the internet to biotechnology, from medical and scientific to computers/hardware. The program recognizes the fastest-growing technology companies in India based on their percentage revenue growth over the past three financial years.



About Deloitte

All the facts and figures that talk to our size and diversity and years of experiences, as notable and important as they may be, are secondary to the truest measure of Deloitte: the impact we make in the world. So, when people ask, "what's different about Deloitte?" the answer resides in the many specific examples of where we have helped Deloitte member firm clients, our people, and sections of society to achieve remarkable goals, solve complex problems or make meaningful progress. Deeper still, it's in the beliefs, behaviours and a fundamental sense of purpose that underpin all that we do. Deloitte globally has grown in scale and diversity—more than 312,000 people in 150 countries, providing multidisciplinary services, yet our shared culture remains the same.



About BRIDGEi2i

BRIDGEi2i is a trusted partner for enabling AI for Digital Enterprises by leveraging Data Engineering, Advanced Analytics, proprietary AI accelerators, and Consulting expertise. BRIDGEi2i enables businesses to contextualize data, generate actionable insights from complex business problems, and make data-driven decisions across pan-enterprise processes to create sustainable business impact.



http://www.BRIDGEi2i.com



BRIDGEi2i Analytics Solutions Contact:

Venkat Subramanian

Email: venkat.subramanian@bridgei2i.com