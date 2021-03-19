BRIDGEi2i Recognized as Mid-Size System Integrator by Gartner in Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Service Providers, 2021 

Fremont, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2021 -- BRIDGEi2i, a leading digital AI consulting company, has found honorable mention as one of the mid-size system integrators in Gartner's Magic Quadrant Data and Analytics Service Providers, 2021. The February 2021 research report was led by Analysts Jorgen Heizenberg, Twiggy Lo, Gareth Herschel, Divya Radhakrishnan, and Shubhangi Vashisth, and they evaluated a total of nineteen service providers.



This is BRIDGEi2i's third honorable mention in the Magic Quadrant. BRIDGEi2i was recognized as a pure-play analytics company in the last two occasions and has now been featured among mid-size System Integrators. BRIDGEi2i's proprietary AI-accelerators and AI capabilities power enterprise solutions that enable faster time to action and accurate decision-making across the board.



According to Gartner, the Data and Analytics services market is highly fragmented. Data and analytics service providers enable enterprises to shift gears and become more data-driven as part of their digital ambitions. This research evaluates 19 service providers based on organizations' specific inclusion criteria, support for core capabilities, providers' ability to scale D&A (Data & Analytics) for their clients, and worldwide presence. Gartner evaluated the enterprises for their strategy, implementation, and managed service offerings over diverse D&A core capabilities. Gartner has come out with a section called Honorable Mentions, which lists some competent and niche players in analytics who can add value to clients in their AI journey.



CEO and Co-Founder of BRIDGEi2i, Prithvijit Roy, said, "We are thrilled to see BRIDGEi2i's inclusion in Gartner Magic Quadrant for the third time. Our evolution from a pure play Analytics services provider to an AI consultancy has been significant and the Gartner magic Quadrant honorable mention as a mid-size systems integrator validates our thought process that analytics and AI technologies go hand-in-hand to solve enterprise business problems and drive transformation. We look forward to making AI more and more real for businesses."



About BRIDGEi2i

BRIDGEi2i is a trusted partner for enabling AI for Digital Enterprises by leveraging Data Engineering, Advanced Analytics, proprietary AI accelerators, and Consulting expertise. BRIDGEi2i enables businesses to contextualize data, generate actionable insights from complex business problems, and make data-driven decisions across pan-enterprise processes to create sustainable business impact.



Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.