BRIDGEi2i Recognized as Top 10 Data Science Companies in India to Work for 2020

For this study, the publication evaluated companies that cover areas of Data Science – Data Analytics, Business Analytics, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence & Deep Learning. It came up with a list of leading companies that offer the best opportunities for work and growth. It identified India as the top destination for national and global companies searching for qualified Data Science experts.



BRIDGEi2i's efforts to sustain its talent pool with constant, experiential-based learning, opportunities for employees to progress rapidly into leadership roles and its strong rewards and recognition system, were noted by the publication.



BRIDGEi2i Analytics Solution's talent head, Preeth Joseph, said, "Making into this list is a recognition of our commitment to professional growth & development of the passionate, talented team. As we continually focus on technology focussed capability development (SCaLA), Innovation Labs, Application & Solution Development, and Consulting, we also craft employees' Life at BRIDGEi2i with utmost effort."



