San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Bridgepoint Education Inc (NYSE:BPI) shares over potential securities laws violations by Bridgepoint Education and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of Bridgepoint Education Inc (NYSE:BPI) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Bridgepoint Education Inc (NYSE:BPI) concerning whether a series of statements by Bridgepoint Education regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



On March 12, 2013, Bridgepoint Education Inc reported its full year 2012 results.



Bridgepoint Education Inc reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $933.35 million in 2011 to $968.17 million in 2012 and that its respective Net Income declined from $172.76 million to $123.42 million.



Shares of Bridgepoint Education Inc (NYSE:BPI) grew from $8.79 per share in November 2012 to as high as $20.16 per share in October 2013, respectively $19.98 per share in late February 2014.



Then on March 11, 2014, Bridgepoint Education Inc reported its fully year 2013 results. Bridgepoint Education Inc reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from $968.17 million in 2012 to $768.62 million in 2013 and that its respective Net Income declined from $123.42 million to $41.01 million.



On May 7, 2014, Bridgepoint Education Inc announced that it has re-scheduled the release of its first quarter 2014 financial results to before market open on Monday, May 12, 2014, to coincide with the planned filing date of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.



On May 12 2014 Bridgepoint Education Inc reported its preliminary first quarter 2014 results. Bridgepoint Education said that it has determined it will be unable to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2014 by the filing deadline of May 12, 2014. Among other things, Bridgepoint Education Inc also said that its first quarter revenue in 2014 was $160.5 million, compared to $221.98 million in the first quarter in 2013 and that in 2014 it had a first quarter Net Loss of $4.4 million, compared to a first quarter Net Income of $26.97 million in 2013.



On May 30, 2014, Bridgepoint Education Inc disclosed in a filing with the SEC that on May 23, 2014, the management of Bridgepoint Education, Inc. concluded that Bridgepoint Education Inc’s previously issued financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2013, as well as for the interim periods included in that fiscal year, should no longer be relied upon because of errors related to revenue recognition that resulted in material misstatements of revenue, bad debt expense and accounts receivable



Shares of Bridgepoint Education Inc (NYSE:BPI) declined from almost $20 per share in late February 2014 to as low as $12.67 per share on June 2, 2014.



Those who purchased shares of Bridgepoint Education Inc (NYSE:BPI), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com