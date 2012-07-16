Bridgepoint Education Inc (NYSE:BPI) Investor Files Lawsuit In Connection With Ashford University's Accreditation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2012 -- An investor in Bridgepoint Education Inc (NYSE:BPI) shares filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California against Bridgepoint Education Inc over alleged Violations of Federal Securities Laws in connection with certain financial statements regarding Ashford University’s accreditation.



Investors who purchased shares of Bridgepoint Education Inc (NYSE:BPI) between May 3, 2011 and July 6, 2012, have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: September 11, 2011. NYSE:BPI investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint the plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Bridgepoint Education Inc (NYSE:BPI) common stock during the period between May 3, 2011 and July 6, 2012, that Bridgepoint Education Inc and certain of its officers and directors violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by issuing allegedly materially false and misleading statements regarding Bridgepoint Education’s business and prospects. Specifically, so the plaintiff, defendants concealed accreditation problems with the Company's Ashford campus.



On July 9, 2012, Bridgepoint Education Inc (NYSE:BPI) disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commision (“SEC”) that its Ashford University received official notice from the Accrediting Commission for Senior Colleges and Universities of the Western Association of Schools and Colleges ("WASC") that WASC has acted to deny initial accreditation to the institution and to permit the institution to reapply for accreditation with a single special visit to occur as early as spring 2013. Bridgepoint Education Inc said that WASC found that Ashford University had not yet demonstrated substantial compliance with certain of the WASC Standards for Accreditation, as would be required for initial accreditation.



The plaintiff claims that as a result of defendants' allegeldy false statements, Bridgepoint Education Inc (NYSE:BPI) stock traded at artificially inflated prices between May 3, 2011 and July 6, 2012, reaching a high of $30.50 per share on July 22, 2011.



Shares of Bridgepoint Education Inc (NYSE:BPI) fell from $21.50 per share on July 6, 202 to $14.25 per share on July 9, 2012 and dropped during July 13, 2012 to as low as $9.45 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Bridgepoint Education Inc (NYSE:BPI), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com