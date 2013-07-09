Bridgeport Restoration Carries out Restoration with Improved Home Value

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- Remodeling a house can be a strenuous task, especially when members of a family have conflicting tastes with regard to room designs. However, the renovation can be carried out with minimal disruption incorporating the ideas of all members, with the help of Bridgeport Restoration LLC. This Portland remodeling contractor offers a wide array of services with regard to restoration and remodeling of houses, without hindering the day-to-day functions carried out in a home.



The services offered by this Portland contractor range from kitchen remodeling, adding an extra level, replacing cabinetry, finishing a basement to adding bedrooms. This Portland remodel contractor also offers a complete rebuild of homes in addition to cleanup, and fire, water, and disaster repair. Bathroom remodeling and addition of home office are specialties of this Portland remodel company. Through Portland restoration, customers can have their own luxurious and private oasis that will feel like their personal spa. Portland Construction is capable of building designer bathrooms that are tough and durable.



The testimonials from various satisfied customers lend credibility to the true nature of the services offered by this Portland restoration company. For instance, Jack says. “Thanks for the fast turnaround and great work! We are very happy with the end result, and will call you again if we decide to do another remodel in the future.”



The Portland construction company has expertise in the reconfiguration of existing floor plans. They can put in additional footage to homes. Portland kitchen remodeling enables the creation of functional and beautiful kitchens. Through Portland restoration, extra space can be added to homes to meet the needs of a growing family. The existing family room can be enlarged by the Portland remodeling company, which allows members to have extra space for enjoying family moments.



The Portland restoration contractor can also add a new nursery as part of the family requirements. Additions made by this Portland construction contractor help in increasing space and adding function and comfort to homes. This enables members to stay in their home to savor important family moments.



All work related to remodeling is carried out without disruption of family life, which is an added advantage. For more details about the services offered by Bridgeport Restoration, see http://www.bridgeportrestoration.org.



About Bridgeport Restoration LLC

Bridgeport Restoration is a construction company based in Portland. It specializes in the remodeling and restoration of all sections of buildings. Projects based on additions as well as complete rebuilding are taken up by this company. This Portland builder carries out construction activities without any disruption to the daily activities of family members.



Media Contact

Bridgeport Restoration LLC

1819 SW 5th AVE STE 280

Portland, OR 97201

Phone: 971-276-6661

Email: ty@bridgeportrestoration.org

URL: http://www.bridgeportrestoration.org