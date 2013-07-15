Bridgeport Restoration...A Portland Remodeling Company

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- Bridgeport Restoration provides services like bathroom/kitchen remodeling and interior/exterior renovations to residents of Portland. This Portland contractor offers general home improvement work and repairs. Consumers can request for a free estimate of Portland restoration services via bridgeportrestoration.org.



Viewers will get details regarding this Portland builder through the News link of Bridgeport Restoration website. The Portland remodeling company guarantees that customer’s property and valuables will be secured during the time of construction. The website also states that all the changing needs of clients are fulfilled by the Portland remodel contractor.



House owners can seek the help of this Portland construction contractor during fire, water, storm or smoke damage to houses. The website of the Portland restoration company promises to give clients their home back better than the condition of pre-loss. Additions and roof replacement works are also carried out by the Portland Construction Company. Portland Construction also ensures customers’ comfort and provides a preferable remodeling experience. Apart from that, Portland kitchen remodeling works are offered with the support of the latest technology.



One of the Bridgeport Restoration customers Mr Jack says “Thanks for the fast turnaround and great work. We are very happy with the end result, and will call you again if we decide to do another remodel in the future.”



Services of this Portland restoration contractor include window/siding/roof replacements, insulation, home energy, concrete/wood patios, framing, drywall, and finishing of basement garage and attic. Smoke, fire and water disaster services are also carried out by Portland restoration. The Portland Remodel Company can offer modern lifestyle bathrooms to ensure client’s relaxation and retreat. The website of this company features a number of services related to construction and remodeling work.



The website says, “At Bridgeport Restoration, we are determined to provide an unmatched product, one that will improve your home’s value as well as add value to your home life. But delivering an unparalleled product is just one aspect of what we offer our customers.”



Bridgeportrestoration.org guarantees to provide expert technicians for construction and remodeling works. Customers’ requirements and needs will be addressed properly during project planning. Adding bedrooms and complete rebuilding works are also done by Bridgeport Restoration.



To get more information about this Portland contractor, visit http://www.bridgeportrestoration.org.



About Bridgeport Restoration LLC

Bridgeport Restoration is a service company that provides unmatched products to improve the home value of customers. Bridgeport Restoration LLC serves Portland residents. All unexpected challenges related to remodelling are minimized with the help of expert construction teams. This company aims at creating good communication and a transparent working relationship with customers.



Media Contact



Bridgeport Restoration LLC



Address: 1819 SW 5th AVE STE 280

Portland, OR 97201

Tel: 971-276-6661

Email: ty@bridgeportrestoration.org

URL: http://www.bridgeportrestoration.org