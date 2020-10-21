Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2020 -- Bridges, Gateways And Routers Global Market Report 2020-2030



The global bridges, gateways and routers market was worth $153.55 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.28% and reach $203.36 billion by 2023.



Top Key Players in the Global Bridges, Gateways And Routers Market: are Cisco Systems, Inc., D-Link Corporation, Netgear Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Notion, Intel Corporation, TE Connectivity Ltd., Dell Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, Asustek Computer Inc.



The impact of digitization across all industries is driving the use of wireless technologies and equipment in developed and developing countries. Rising data traffic, growth in public WiFi and emerging 4G and 5G technologies are driving the growth of wireless equipment that involves bridges, gateways and routers to transfer data over a network. Moreover, many companies are shifting from traditional communications systems such as fixed line technologies to wireless and mobile technologies. For instance, according to a report by the US Health Department, 50.8% of American households were wireless by the end of 2016, thereby indicating a decrease in wireline usage.



Industry News:



In July 2019, Cisco Systems Inc. acquired Acacia Communications Inc. for $2.6 billion on a fully diluted basis net of cash and marketable securities. The acquisition will benefit Cisco for meeting customer demand for more robust networks. The acquisition will bring Acacias high-speed digital signal processing (DSP) technologies and this will allow Cisco to remain competitive in the market.



Regions are covered By Bridges, Gateways And Routers Market Report 2020



North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)



