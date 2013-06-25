Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- When women are suffering from thinning hair or hair loss, hair professionals often serve as the first line of defense. Since women see their stylist far more often than they see their dermatologist or doctor, hair stylists are often the first person to notice that there is a problem. It is important for hair stylists to be armed with the information that they need to be better advisors to their clients in this matter.



Recognizing this, Seymour Weaver III, MD has made it his goal to bridge the gap that exists between the medical community and the hair styling community. His new book, Dr. Weaver’s Black Hair Loss Guide: How to Stop Thinning Hair and Avoid Permanent Baldness, does just that.



By reading the book, hair stylists will not only know what to look for in order to identify a problem, they will be able to give them valuable advice on seeking medical treatment and what they should do to avoid further hair loss in the meantime. Not only that, they will be able to answer any questions that arise about the diagnosis process and what the likely outcomes may be. Being the person to save a client’s hair will, undoubtedly, result in a client for life.



It is important for medical professionals and hair styling professionals to come together in order to help solve the problem that plagues so many women. There is little valid advice on the internet, and women who stay silent about their problem and cover it up with weaves and hairpieces may find that it is too late when they finally decide to do something about their problem. While they may even be able to hide their problem from their husbands, there is one person they cannot hide the problem from: their hair stylist.



Dr. Weaver's Black Hair Loss Guide is destined to be a best -selling book that will teach the world how early identification of the medical conditions that commonly result in hair thinning among African Americans need to be diagnosed and treated as early as possible to help prevent permanent baldness!



Learn more about Dr. Weaver’s Black Hair Loss Guide: How to Stop Thinning Hair and Avoid Permanent Baldness on Amazon.



Dr. Weaver provides women with the information that they need so they can be proactive with their health and hair loss prevention. By recognizing what is going on and understanding that hiding the problem will only make it worse, women can save their hair. Now, it is time for a national discussion on the reasons women are losing their hair.



About Dr. Seymour Weaver

Dr. Weaver is a board certified dermatologist and black hair medical expert with over 30 years of experience. He has treated thousands of individuals with hair loss and a wide variety of scalp disorders. He is specifically recognized for his expertise in ethnic dermatology and treating skin of color as well as a leading authority in the hair loss community.



Dr. Weaver is board certified in dermatology and a member of many medical organizations (American Academy of Dermatology, American Medical Association, American Society of Dermatologic Surgery, American Society for Liposuction Surgery, Houston Dermatological Society, National Medical Association, Texas Dermatological Society, Texas Medical Association) and is specifically recognized for his expertise in anti-aging dermatology, treating hair loss and scalp disorders, dermatological laser procedures with capabilities to treat skin of every color, and surgical and non-surgical body shaping procedures.



He received his medical degree from Baylor College of Medicine. He completed a medical internship at Los Angeles County/USC medical center and dermatology training at Martin Luther King, Jr. Medical Center in Los Angeles. He also studied tropical dermatology in Nairobi, Kenya at the Kenyatta National Hospital.



For more information, please visit www.BlackHairLossGuide.com and www.DrWDermatology.com



“Like” Dr. Weaver's Black Hair Loss Guide on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/DrWeaversBlackHairLossGuide



And follow on Twitter @BlackHairLossDr



For media inquiries or to request an interview, please contact:

Dr. Seymour Weaver

drweaver@drseymourweaver.com

281.395.7770



Press Release Contact

Dr. Seymour Weaver

Physician and Author

281-395-7770

drweaver@drseymourweaver.com

http://blackhairlossguide.com/