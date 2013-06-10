Bridging the Gap Recovery Center Provides Alcohol and Drug Rehabilitation Services for the Florida Panhandle

Panama City, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- For many people, heading to the Panhandle of Florida means soaking up the sun, relaxing by the Emerald Green Waters of the Gulf of Mexico and enjoying a cocktail, a glass of wine or a beer while enjoying the sunset. For residents of the Panhandle struggling with either drug or alcohol addiction, finding a safe place to explore and manage their recovery can be exceedingly difficult. Since 2010, BTG Recovery has been providing a sanctuary for Panhandle alcoholics and addicts, allowing them to deepen the “experience of self, and the energy that surrounds and supports us”.



“The road to recovery is a long one, and at BTG, we believe that the beautiful beaches of Panama City have a calming and peaceful effect for our clients. Many of our residents take advantage of the opportunities to snorkel, swim, fish, and enjoy the beach in their spare time. We believe that the positive energy and natural beautiful that comes from our Panama City location is hugely beneficial for our residents,” says David Murphree.



Bridging The Gap Recovery Center is a full service, impatient recovery facility providing a number of options, depending on the client’s individual need. “Once an addict makes the decision to get sober, our experienced staff provides them with a caring and comprehensive assessment, and works with a team of physicians, counselors, and social workers to create and implement a personalized and individual recovery plan,” continues David Murphree.



BTG’s treatment options including meetings, individual and family counseling, and housing. With most major insurance plans accepted, BTG treats alcohol, opiate, heroin, and cocaine addiction. Residents receive much of their treatment ion the State of the art clinical facility and then retire to one of three, brand new three-story homes. Outfitted and equipped with plenty of amenities, including restaurant quality appliances, granite counter tops, and swimming pools, these homes create a sanctuary for the residents as well as a safe place for them to continue their work and recovery.



If you or someone you love is struggling with addiction, there is help available. At Bridging the Gap Recovery, our mission is “You”, the addict or alcoholic who needs drug treatment or alcohol rehab. If you need more information about addiction, recovery, or BTG, please contact the staff twenty four hours a day, seven days a week, at 850. 249.4300 or visit our website at http://www.Btgrecovery.com.