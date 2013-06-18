Bridging the Gap to Recovery Promotes Continued Education for Professionals

Panama City, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- One of the missions of the Bridging The Gap Recovery Center is to become a clearing house and one stop information center for addicts, families, friends, and addiction specialists and professionals. With their recent approval by The Florida Certification Board to offer Continuing Education Credits for addiction professionals and informational and training programs for addicts and their families and friends, the BTG Recovery Center is one step closer to meeting its goal.



“ I have always envisioned that the Bridging the Gap Recovery Center could become a clearinghouse for addiction information and become the local expert for information about addiction and recovery. By providing for professional staff, addicts, and their families, we are positioning ourselves as a regional leader in addiction recovery and education,” said Dan Luoma.



Currently, the Florida Certification board offers a number of training sessions and continuing educations sessions for therapists and staff professionals. Bridging The Gap is now approved to provide 3 hours of CEU credits in the area of Outside and Family Group Dynamics in Substance Abuse and Recovery. “I have always been interested in addressing the different perspectives of addicts and their support systems, In order for recovery to work both the addicted person and their family and friends need to be on the same page, and it takes a highly trained staff and very specialized skill set to do that”, continued Dan Luoma.



The training session will be offered to clients and their families first, and then members of both the lay and professional communities, as space become available. BTG is also hosting two workshops for professional staff, Basic Therapeutic Approach to Addiction and the Basics of Addiction.



More information on the community information and professional education and continuing education programs can be found on BTG’s website, http://www.btgrecovery.com



About Gap Recovery Center

The mission of Bridging The Gap Recovery Centers is YOU, the addict or alcoholic, who needs drug treatment and alcohol rehab services that work. Located on the beautiful sugar white sand beaches of Panama City, BTG Recovery provide a safe and secure space for addicts and their families to explore the issues surrounding addiction, and develop the tools and skills they need for a successful, productive, and sober life. BTG Recovery provides, inpatient and outpatient care, group and individual therapy, detoxifications services, aftercare and relapse prevention services, and individual intervention services.