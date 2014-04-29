Bridgman Launches Newly Extended Furniture Selection in Answer to Growing Demand

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- Reports from the landscape and design industry reveal a 64 percent upsurge in the amount of attention homeowners are giving their outdoor living spaces. While this phenomenon is placing a greater demand on contractors, it is also creating a clamor in the outdoor furniture and appliance market. Having been contributors of quality furniture since the 1950's, the staff of Bridgman has kept tabs on this trend as it unfolded. In response to this growing interest, an official representative has launched the company's newly extended selection of rattan garden furniture and accessories.



The spokesperson confirmed, "Furniture designed for outdoor use has actually been on the market for hundreds of years, but its popularity has really skyrocketed recently. People are spending more time outdoors, and they want their exterior space to be as comfortable and fashionable as the interior of their homes. Our modern patio furniture reflects these desires while being built to last for generations."



Homeowners seem to be devoting an increasing level of imagination to their patio and garden areas. Once prominent painted metal furniture sets and small charcoal grills are rapidly being phased out; instead, alfresco kitchens complete with top-of-the-line propane grills, smokers, refrigerators and sinks are becoming the norm. Garden spaces are being complemented with ornate fire pits and elaborate water features.



While all these aspects merge to create an impressive and functional extension of the home, an element of comfort must also be present. Dining tables and chairs as well as lounging sets are the pieces that bring these spaces to completion. Furniture designed and manufactured by Bridgman is widely known for its style, comfort and quality. Their website mentions the company combines the highest grade materials with proven fabrication techniques to create pieces guaranteed to withstand time and the elements.



Bridgman rattan furniture includes tables and chairs available in various seating arrangements along with sofas and sun loungers, all of which can be designed using a number of weaves and colors. Their two highly popular ranges of rattan furniture are the All Seasons and Wickerline versions. They also offer teak, reclaimed teak and Iroko sets, as well as stainless steel, aluminum and cast aluminum lines.



Concluded the spokesperson, "Our latest offerings include something to suit every style and budget. Our hand woven wicker pieces with durable rattan cushions bring an unrivaled elegance to outdoor entertainment areas while our wooden furniture adds a lovely touch of charm. Those who prefer a more modern, sophisticated look may be more interested in our metal furniture sets. Accessories are also available to accent any outdoor decor theme."



About Bridgman

For over 50 years, the Bridgman team has been producing luxury furniture designed to be enjoyed for generations. Their commitment to style, comfort and quality has earned them a position among the world's premier furniture suppliers.