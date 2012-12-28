Bright LED Signs Announces Move to a New Base of Operations in Richland Hills, Texas

Richland Hills, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/28/2012 -- Bright LED Signs, a leading source for all types of LED signs, is moving to a new operations base in Texas. The company’s new facility, which is located at 3215 Rufe Snow Dr. in Richland Hills, will incorporate its corporate offices as well as a central warehouse and shipping facility.



Previously, the company operated out of a smaller retail space in Bedford. With the move to the new 5,000 square-foot location, the company will now be able to stock and ship its most popular products from its central Texas facility, which will result in an overall improvement in shipping times for its LED signs.



As a bonus, the city of Richland Hills offers the lowest tax rates in the Dallas/Fort Worth area; this reduced operation cost will help BrightLEDSigns.com retain its position as the number one source for low-cost LED signs. The company also has a sister site, NeonSigns4You.com, that features high-quality and affordable neon signs.



Since the day it opened for business in 2008, BrightLEDSigns.com has strived to help small business owners get the LED signs they need to help attract attention to their stores. As an article on the company’s website explains, there are several compelling reasons a small business will benefit from having an LED sign.



“According to the U.S. Small Business Administration: ‘Signage is the most effective, yet least expensive, form of advertising for the small business,’” the article noted, adding that a company’s storefront sign also helps reflect its image, announcing it to potential new customers as they walk or drive by.



“Many business owners increase their sales measurably just by adding a new, highly visible sign. According to the Census Bureau, almost 20% of households move to a new location each year. As your current customers move away, you need to attract new customers.”



In addition, the article noted, an LED sign does not need to take weekends off or go on vacation. It works 24/7/365 advertising a business—even after it has closed for the day.



Anybody who has a question about LED signs is welcome to email or call BrightLEDSigns.com for help; the company’s phone number is still 800-229-5213. A friendly and knowledgeable staff member will be happy to answer any and all questions about the maintenance-free, easy-to-install signs and how they can help small businesses get noticed.



About BrightLEDSigns.com

BrightLEDSigns.com is the low-price leader for all types of LED signs, including Open signs, Business-Specific LED window signage, and programmable LED signs. The company has been in business since 2008, and is highly focused on servicing their primary customer, the small business owner. For more information, please visit http://www.brightledsigns.com