1-800-Veneers Will Now License Their Website and Phone Numbers in Exclusive Areas

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- 1-800-Veneers will now license their website and phone numbers to doctors serving in exclusive areas. They are establishing a market plan by leasing out exclusive rights to recognized dentists for using their toll free number and encouraging them to practice on their website.



According to Dr. James W. Dunnavant Jr, Founder and CEO of 1-800-Veneers, “Presently, we have strategized a market plan to lease out exclusive rights to dentists. Our website will feature listing of their practice details so that people looking for dentists in certain areas can directly email or call the respective doctors through our website.”



He informs that effective research has concluded that veneers have a psychological advantage over the consumers’ minds who want brighter white smiles. In this respect, the long-term strategy of 1-800-Veneers for branding through their company’s website would definitely increase emails and calls from many patients.



A spokesperson of the company says, “We have proven records in various beta testing in a number of offices throughout the USA. Presently, we are seeking to work with various practice and media management companies and acquire innumerable viable assets for our clients. We are also open to work with various individual doctors, on first-come-first-serve bases, who are willing to practice through our website,”



The strategy followed by 1-800-Veneers is working and has acquired highest rankings on the organic listing across a number of search engines. The company has also developed their exclusive systems with assistance of The Wharton School of Business in transferring calls directly to the practice locations of the doctors.



According to Lisa Kutcher, Michigan, “I was worried about the appearance of my tooth and tried seeking expert advice from a number of sources. Through the effective service of 1-800-Veneers, I came to know about specialist dentists near my locations and sought relief to my problem. They offered me exclusive veneers that helped me to have that perfect smile.”



1-800-Veneers provides cost effective dental service. They offer exclusive medical facilities for patients across a number of states, including Las Vegas. They offer exclusive list of reputed dentists and dental surgeons who are efficient to prescribe porcelain and lumineers that are best suited to treat special requirements of patients.



About 1800VENEERS

Dr. Dunnavant founded http://www.1800VENEERS.com in 2006 and it offers exclusive list of Board Licensed Dental Surgeons with extensive experience. These doctors are also members of a group who take prominent part in exclusive programs on marketing management systems. They choose selective patients for their porcelain veneering and lumineering at highly affordable cost. For details, visit http://www.1800veneers.com.