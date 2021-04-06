Brightidea Innovation Management Software: Best in Employee Engagement

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/06/2021 -- Innovation management software is used by organizations to transform their business and enhance their business processes. Since the last decade, innovation management software is gaining importance in every industry segment because of the numerous benefits it offers. Companies are getting involved in an innovation culture, which has increased the competition in the market.



When it comes to innovation, employees play a crucial role. No organization can build an innovation culture without engaging its employees. Hence, employee engagement is important when it comes to innovating business processes or even solutions provided by the organization. There are multiple software available in the market with a main focus on employee engagement. How about getting one software that can transform the business in an innovative way as well as engage employees?



Brightidea innovation management software is the answer to this. It is the best software in terms of innovation as well as for employee engagement, which is the need for the hour. With the implementation of Brightidea innovation management software, organizations can jumpstart employee innovation.



Brightidea offers a platform that can be used by employees to explore the market and have a collaborative discussion on market trends and opportunities. Post this, employees can start sharing their ideas and get recognition in the organization once their idea is shortlisted for further evaluation. Getting recognized keeps employees motivated and keeps them engaged in sharing more and more innovative ideas for improving the business.



Brightidea innovation management software not only engages employees but also provides tools that are designed to help small teams run large-scale innovation programs. Organizations can use applications provided by Brightidea to launch aimed innovation campaigns, engage employees, and delivers a significant outcome.



Brightidea is ranked as the no. 1 in best innovation management software provider in the market. With the use of this software, employees in the organization can track the progress of their ideas and see how they are evaluated. Managers can also run internal shark tanks to solve specific organizational problems.



The software can be accessed by employees at any point in time through its mobile application. Thus, employees can log their ideas in real time. This gives an opportunity to every employee in the organization to be heard and recognized. Afterall, keeping employees engaged and motivated is one of the important processes in the organization. Brightidea does that very well for you. It transforms your business along with employees' ideas.

About 360Quadrants



360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt USD 3.7 trillion of technology spends and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. It provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. The platform facilitates deeper insights using direct engagement with 650+ industry experts and analysts and allows buyers to discuss their requirements with 7,500 vendors. Companies get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space to be consumed by giants and startups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.



360Quadrants will also be launching quadrants in fields like Project Management Software, Knowledge Management Software, and Workflow Management Software.