Brighton Based Plumbing and Heating Firm Awarded Hove at Your Service Prize

East Sussex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2012 -- Brighton-based plumbing and heating services firm Plumbing on Tap has just been awarded one of the “Hove at your Service” accolades. The award ceremony took place on Tuesday, 16 October 2012 at the Sussex County Cricket Club in Hove. The event, which started sharply at 6 p.m., was attended by the local press and the 26 nominees who where short-listed to receive a “Hove at your Service” award in different categories. Plumbing on Tap won the award in the “Best Specialist Business in Hove & Portslade” category.



The “Hove at your Service” awards are an initiative of the Hove Business Partnership Association. The objective of this event was to present outstanding local companies with a reward for their exemplary business practices. It is also expected that the presentation of these awards will help the local community become more aware of the businesses that excel in their field in Brighton and the neighbouring areas.



Plumbing on Tap's award as “Best Specialist Business in Hove & Portslade” is particularly noteworthy, given that the plumbing and heating services firm competed against serious contendents, like Sussex Funeral Services, Studio 57 Clinic and Bungard & Sons Funeral Directors, who were also nominated at the last edition of these awards. Despite the tough competition, Plumbing on Tap was the undisputed winner in this category, as the plumbing specialist firm received more nominations than any other contendent across all nine categories.



Plumbing on Tap's success is remarkable since plumbing and heating firms are rarely shortlisted at events of this nature. It is also worth highlighting that the company has previously received recognition for its services and quality standards, as Plumbing on Tap was a finalist at the 2010 Sussex Business awards. The “Hove at your Service” award was collected by Mr. Elliott Raggio, Director of On Tap group and one of Brighton's most successful entrepreneurs.



As affirmed by Karen Wells, one of the organisers of the “Hove at your Service” awards, this event provided a great opportunity to “publicly celebrate and reward the very best” companies in Hove and Portslade.



According to Mr. Elliott Raggio, “We are confident that the this award will serve to add value to Plumbing on Tap's range of services and will firmly position the company as the leading plumbing and heating group of contractors in Brighton and Sussex.”



For further information and requests, please contact Mr. Elliott Raggio or visit http://www.plumbingontap.co.uk



About Plumbing on Tap

As a part of the On Tap Group Limited, Plumbing on Tap is Brighton and Hove’s leading plumbing company. Plumbing on Tap offers plumbing and heating services to private homeowners, landlords and letting agents. The company is a member of Checkatrade and a Worcester Bosch Group recommended installer. The company actively supports a number of charities at local and national levels.



For further information, please contact Mr. Elliott Raggio on 01273 723600 or by e-mail at office@ontap-group.com.



Company information

Company name: Plumbing on Tap Ltd.

Telephone number: 01273 723600 (Brighton)

Fax number: 01273 227443

E-mail: Office@ontap-group.com

Website: http://www.plumbingontap.co.uk

Office address: 87 Church Road, Hove, East Sussex, BN3 2BB