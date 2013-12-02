Brighton College Teams with Walgreens to Offer Pharmacy Technician Students Externships

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- Brighton College has reached an exciting new agreement with Walgreen's, the largest drugstore chain in the United States, allowing its Pharmacy Technician students to obtain externships with the company as part of the Walgreens Pharmacy Experiential Learning Program.



Now, students at Brighton College may have the opportunity to gain invaluable real world experience in their chosen profession, teaching them skills, offering confidence and hands-on training, and helping them to stand out in the job marketplace as well.



Pharmacy Technician externships at Walgreens will last for between four and six weeks, offering up to 240 hours of firsthand, real-world experience in the field. All such opportunities are unpaid, and are utilized to provide learning experiences and real, applicable skills which will help any student to hit the ground running once their studies have been completed.



At Brighton College, Pharmacy Technician students will enjoy a diverse collection of courses ranging from Basic Medical Terminology and Hospital and Retail Pharmacy Procedures, to Pharmacy Law and Ethics and Prescription Processing, amongst others. The program consists of a total of 22 credit hours, and is entirely self-paced, enabling individuals already juggling busy lifestyles the opportunity to continue learning and prepare to begin a new career.



Now is the perfect time to join the field of Pharmacy Technicians, as the Bureau of Labor Statistics forecasts total growth in employment in this field of 32% between 2010 and 2020. Pharmacy Technicians will receive competitive wages and employment opportunities in multiple settings and environments, such as retail pharmacies, including the likes of Walgreens, as well as hospitals, nursing homes or assisted-living facilities.



The fantastic externship opportunity with Walgreens is yet another great reason why Brighton College is a renowned leader for distance education programs of all kinds, including their Pharmacy Technician program. Other programs include Medical Billing, Coding and Transcription, Associate Degrees in Business Technical Sales and Health Services Management, and more.



To learn more about Brighton College and their Pharmacy Technician program, visit BrightonCollege.edu. Prospective students may also request more information by calling 800.354.1254. In addition students may contact their local Walgreens to see if there are any opportunities open in their community and to learn more about the Walgreens pharmacy technician externship program.



About Brighton College

Brighton College, founded in 1961, is one of the country's leading online schools offering nationally accredited distance learning programs. Today, they continue to strive to provide high quality distance education for students seeking to embark on exciting, in-demand careers. Brighton College offers instruction from leading professionals, assists their graduates in realizing their career goals, offers financing programs, and showcases all the benefits of an online education. Programs include numerous Allied Health fields, as well as Paralegal and Criminal Justice fields with the Paralegal Institute at Brighton College. To learn more about their distance learning programs and degrees, visit BrightonCollege.edu, or call 800.354.1254.