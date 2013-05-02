Brighton Company to Offer Human Hair Extensions

Brighton, East Sussex -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- A new site supplying human hair extensions, Pro Salon Hair has been founded on 3 key principles, these principles are to provide finest quality hair extensions, competitive prices and excellent service. The company offer three different types of product: nail tip, stick tip and micro loop human Remy hair extensions in many, many colours, 0.8g Premium and 1g Luxury ranges.



Which type of extension should you choose?



The companies nail-tip hair extensions are pre-bonded using the best quality Keratin to deliver they say that this type of bonding delivers the highest quality and longest lasting extensions available. Stick-tip extensions can be applied with micro rings, slingies or copper tubes.



Of micro ring and micro loop extensions the company say "Clients not only want their hair to look beautiful, they want to keep it as healthy as possible too. So, for a growing number of clients, the latest micro loop hair extensions give them the look they want without the need for the heat required with other types of extensions.



The application of micro loop extensions is fast and simple - just thread the client’s hair through the loop then clamp the micro ring shut. Plus these extensions are long-lasting and reusable, making them very economical."



The company supply micro loop extensions up to 22" in length, stick and nail-tip extensions are available up to 24" in length.



The company who are based in Brighton, East Sussex welcome trade and wholesale enquiries via their internal number (+44) 01273 278965. They say all their products are made from the finest quality 100% Remy human hair, they say that they never use synthetic or protein hair. For more information visit prosalonhair.co.uk.