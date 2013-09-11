Brighton Plumber Plumbing on Tap to Offer Complimentary Gas Safety Inspections for Gas Safety Week

Hove, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- Plumbing On Tap, an award-winning plumbing and heating company in Brighton and Hove, has just announced that it will recognise Gas Safety Week by offering free gas safety inspections to the area’s more vulnerable residents. As a recent blog on the company’s website, http://www.plumbingontap.co.uk, noted, the free inspection, which is worth up to £80, will be offered to homeowners with a baby under the age of six months old; homeowners who are over the age of 75, and those who have a boiler that is more than 15 years old.



The complimentary gas safety inspection is subject to availability, and the homeowners must live within a 10 mile radius of Plumbing On Tap’s offices in order to qualify.



Elliott Raggio, business director for Plumbing On Tap, said that offering the free inspections is the Brighton plumber company’s way of giving back to the community, while also helping some of society’s most vulnerable residents. Raggio said it is important to him and everyone else at Plumbing On Tap that everybody works with an honest and trustworthy company to get a high quality gas safety check.



“All too often we hear of cases whereby a cowboy gas fitter was hired for maintenance on a gas appliance only to open themselves and their families to the dangers of gas leaks and carbon monoxide deaths,” Raggio noted.



“This is why we stress the importance of always hiring a Gas Safe certified engineer: always check the ID card.”



The fact that Plumbing On Tap would want to help the most vulnerable members of the community probably does not come as a surprise to the many customers who have worked with the company over the years. As Raggio noted, Plumbing On Tap is now the leading plumbing brand in the Sussex, England area and has nearly 300 positive Checkatrade registered plumber feedback ratings, with a high average score of 9.8 out of 10.



Anybody who would like to learn more about Plumbing On Tap is welcome to visit the company’s user friendly website at any time; there, they can read about the various services the company provides as well as about the complimentary gas safety inspections.



About Plumbing On Tap

Plumbing On-Tap, part of On-Tap Property Services ltd, is Brighton and Hove’s leading plumbing and heating company. The company provides plumbing and heating services to private home owners, landlords and letting agents across greater Sussex area. To speak with one of the company’s knowledgeable members of staff on what people can do to ensure they are gas safe, give the company a call today at 01273 723600 or visit the website at http://www.plumbingontap.co.uk/



Plumbing On Tap

87 Church Road, Hove, Brighton and Hove

BN3 2BB

United Kingdom