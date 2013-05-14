Pretoria, Gauteng -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2013 -- JESSICA le Roux from Richmond Hill in Port Elizabeth recently spent the day in a Johannesburg recording studio to hear the radio advert she scripted being recorded.



She took part in BrightRock life insurance company’s “You change our ad” initiative which asked South Africans to help it rewrite the script of its “Fatherhood” radio advert.



The original advert about a dad meeting his new-born son for the first time was aired on Talk Radio 702 in recent weeks.



The implicit message of the advert, given the slogan “love change”, is that outdated attitudes should also change, but some listeners did not interpret it in this way.



“We heeded 702 listeners’ feedback, and gave South Africans the chance to change our advert,” said Suzanne Stevens, executive director: marketing at BrightRock.



“BrightRock’s needs-matched life insurance is the first ever that changes as your life changes. So, while most people fear change and the uncertainty it brings, BrightRock clients can love change, and the new choices and opportunities it brings. Especially at life’s inflection points those milestone moments that change your life forever. For our radio advert, we chose the birth of a child as one of those points.”



Jessica said even though she doesn’t have children yet, she put herself in the shoes of a father whose new-born is being delivered and the thoughts that must be racing through his mind.



She is a former media and communication student at Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University, who, with husband Ryan, recently moved back to South Africa from Spain.



“The chance to see how adverts are made behind the scenes was a wonderful opportunity for me. I am also so pleased to see a company responding to consumers and not just paying them lip service,” said Jessica.



The new advert is currently running on Talk radio 702. To listen to the new advert visit: https://soundcloud.com/brightrock/fatherhood-freak-out-ad



About BrightRock

BrightRock was started with the goal of creating insurance products that truly meets consumers’ and financial advisers’ needs. It offers truly individualised life insurance cover that’s built around your specific needs at the outset, and is specially designed to change with you as your needs change. And because BrightRock’s cover is flexible and changes appropriately when your needs change, it’s more efficient. This means both your cover and your premiums remain relevant, and more affordable, throughout your life. BrightRock (Pty) Ltd is an authorised financial services provider, underwritten by Lombard Life Ltd. For more detail please visit, http://www.brightrock.co.za/.