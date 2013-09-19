Pretoria, South Africa -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Many people in South Africa either do not have life insurance or are uniformed as to how and what their life insurance policy covers. This leaves them in the unfortunate situation of not only having to deal with the stress of fighting cancer, but also the worry of the potential financial burden and the implications that arise at claims stage.



Campaigning for Cancer is an advocacy organisation that was formed in 2008 to give South African patients and those affected by cancer a voice. Campaigning for Cancer strives for a South Africa where people affected by cancer receive fair, appropriate, timeous and respectful treatment and care. They aim to achieve this by lobbying for the promotion and protection of the rights of patients and those affected by cancer with regard to policy, healthcare costs and healthcare delivery.



BrightRock is proud to be working hand-in-hand with Campaigning for Cancer to help inform and educate consumers about the challenges faced when obtaining cancer related life insurance products both before and after recovery. BrightRock’s comprehensive, individually tailored approach to life insurance compliments Campaigning for Cancer’s guiding philosophy and is committed to educating consumers about life insurance, offering truly individualised life insurance cover that’s built around client’s specific needs at the outset, and is specially designed to change as their needs change.



BrightRock provides direct cover for cancer’s costs in two ways:



- Through cover for income protection needs (which includes household, childcare, healthcare and debt needs) following an illness or injury. These are the known financial needs clients will need to cover if cancer affects their ability to earn an income. Typically, other providers protect these needs through disability cover.



- Through cover for additional expense needs that arise because of an illness or injury. These are new and unforeseen expenses that cancer may cause. These could include medical expenses not covered by medical aid, and lifestyle costs – like the cost of hiring a home nurse or a driver. Most life insurers offer cover for this need through critical illness or dread disease cover.



BrightRock is headquartered in Johannesburg with regional hubs in the major centres of Johannesburg, Pretoria, Durban and Cape Town. They have a national distribution footprint through independent financial advisers and have the backing of the Lombard Insurance Group, which was established over 20 years ago. BrightRock is an underwriting management agency of Lombard Life Limited and operates under Lombard Life’s existing life licence.



About BrightRock

BrightRock was started with the goal of creating insurance products that truly meet consumers’ and financial advisers’ needs. It offers truly individualised life insurance cover that’s built around client’s specific needs at the outset, and is specially designed to change as client’s needs change. Because this cover is flexible and changes appropriately, it’s more efficient. This means both the cover and the premiums remain relevant, and more affordable, throughout a person’s life. BrightRock received the 2013 Cover Excellence Award in the category “Life – Current” in recognition of its product innovation. BrightRock (Pty) Ltd is an authorised financial services provider, underwritten by Lombard Life Ltd. For more information, go to http://www.brightrock.co.za/.