Brightsmile Teeth Whitening/Bleaching Takes Manila by Storm

Most Filipino women are dying to have a smooth and light complexion from head to toe and this had made skin whitening such a big trend. Skin whitening salons and clinic are like mushrooms sprouting everywhere. However, people start realizing that skin is not the only part that deserves some love, whitening would not seem to be complete without that white bright smile. Foundations, concealers, BB, CC and DD creams are available to hide our skin's imperfection, but these don't apply to hide the teeth's discoloration.



Brightsmile introduces their professional teeth whitening experience at a significantly low price. This procedure usually cost Php 20,000 or more, depending on the dental clinic’s/dentist’s rate or the technology they used, but with Brightsmile you get to save 87.5%. Brightsmile can provide optimal result at a very affordable price of 2,500 for each session. This low price does not compromise the quality of service, rather it is because of the technological advances introduced from United States allowing dental care providers serve more individuals who wanted a white teeth.



Today, Brightsmile had already established three branches in Metro Manila since September of 2009 which can be found in Casman Bldg. Quezon Avenue, Robinsons Galleria, and in SM Mall of Asia. There has been thousands of satisfied clients who had their teeth whitened and some even get more than what they have expected. Brightsmile also offers wide array of services catering people of all ages, but what makes Brightsmile’s teeth whitening services impeccable from the others? It is because the company is composed of professionals that specialize on teeth whitening and only provides teeth whitening services which facilitate excellence on what Brightsmile love to do – bring out that big white bright smile. In addition to this, teeth whitening procedures are not being conducted without proper assessment that is why Brightsmile provides a free consultation to determine if the client is qualified to undergo the procedure.



Taking care of our teeth does not need to be expensive, and for that Brightsmile can take care of all your dental needs on a budget friendly price. Their teeth whitening services can help correct the consequences brought about by smoking and other relevant bad oral habit which resulted to your teeth’s undesirable discoloration. They also offers promotions online such CashCashPinoy and Ensogo.ph wherein their teeth whitening services can be availed to a much lower price.



Some may thought that teeth whitening is unnecessary and is a way of splurging to something that we don’t identify as a basic need. But we tend to forget that it is a simple way of taking care of one’s self. Lotions or various forms of moisturizers are not actually human’s basic need; however, it helps take care of the body by maintaining skin’s elasticity and hydration. Same as for our teeth, the food we eat and the lifestyle we do such as smoking brings an effect to our teeth and one apparent result is its discoloration; and if this will not be addressed it can further aggravate in the future. The undesirable impact of such behavior lead to the emergence of teeth whitening services which both caters people who merely wants to aesthetic effect of the procedure and those who wants to correct their bad oral habits.



Aside from its purpose, a big bright smile can provide a substantial difference on the person’s confidence level. Confidence is the key to almost everything especially during simple interactions or complex business transactions. We can never get wrong in giving out a big beguiling smile. Brightsmile can guarantee optimal result at an affordable price or if unsatisfied, they could give your money back.



About Brightsmile

Brightsmile also offers dental services including cosmetic dentistry, endodontics, oral surgery, orthodontics and prosthesis.



Brightsmile is located at Robinsons Galleria, Ortigas Center, Quezon City, Philippines and Mall of Asia (MOA), Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines. You could contact them at +63 – 2- 415-1809. Or visit their website at www.brightsmile.ph