BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duties

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2023 -- Certain directors of BrightView Holdings, Inc are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who purchased shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BV) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain BrightView Holdings directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Blue Bell, PA based BrightView Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. BrightView Holdings, Inc. reported that its Total Revenue rose from over $2.55 billion for the 12 months period that ended on September 30, 2021, to over $2.77 billion for the 12 months period that ended on September 30, 2022, and that its Net Income over those respective time periods declined from $46.30 million to $14 million.



Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BV) declined from $13.97 per share on April 21, 2022, to as low as $5.78 per share on December 16, 2022.



On March 10, 2023 NYSE: BV shares closed at $5.78 per share.



