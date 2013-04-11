Brilliant Interior Paint Colors to Revive the Home in 2013

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2013 -- If you’re looking to kick of the New Year in style, it’s never too late. And one exciting way for people to put the sparkle back into their home is with a good paint job. Color experts at Pantone – the world’s color authority for fashion, textile and paints more than 50 years – recently released their color report, with the best colors for every room in your house.



"The expression 'balancing act' is something we all relate to as we strive to find harmony in the frantic pace of our everyday lives," said Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, in a press release. "This season's color palette emphasizes this need for balance, while at the same time allowing for individuality, self-expression and excitement."



Bedroom



If you’re going to revamp any room in your home, the bedroom should be a good first place, as it’s the place where you relax and need the most zen, says CBS MoneyWatch columnist Ilyce Glink. Pick a color that makes you feel relaxed. “For a truly spa-like feel, go for a light blue or green like ‘Dusk Blue’ or ‘Grayed Jade,’" she says. “Add some candles, luxurious sheets and a neutral-toned rug and you'll find it impossible to be stressed in this space.” You can expand the same vibe into the master bedroom, but there, opt for the season’s hottest color trend: emerald. It’s royal, fresh and young.



Kitchen



The kitchen may be the heart of the home, but don’t be afraid to add a little zest next to your refrigerator and stove with a bold “Lemon Zest” yellow. It instantly helps give a fun, summer vibe to the room, and it also helps brighten things. Not feeling the yellow, go for a spring green “Tender Shoots.”



Office



Steer away from distracting colors of the season, but more for a sensible trend, like a khaki-colored “Tidal Foam.” The color accommodates both modern and classic décor, so it’s much more versatile than other “it colors” of the season.



Family Room



A family room is the nucleus of fun, so your wall colors need to be just that. A “Poppy Red” or a “Nectarine” will help liven your game nights and sleepovers. If these colors are a little too bold for your style, consider a “Grayed Jade” or an “African Violet,” which are still fun colors, but add a touch of sophistication to your space.



Regardless, keep in mind that wall paint isn’t just a color. The next time you plan to paint your home, consider the room, its function and the overall vibe you want to set.



