Bring Aero out of the Garage and Into the House

Bellflower, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2012 -- International AERO Services, sister company of International AERO Products, AERO, has been detailing the finest aircraft exteriors and interiors for decades using the products that were brought to the automotive market in early 2011. Over the last year, detailing enthusiasts have experienced the impeccable results AERO produces when detailing both the exterior and interior of vehicles. Those same results can be expected when implementing AERO into household cleaning, nothing short of impeccable and flawless. International AERO Services cleans and details aircraft of all makes, models and sizes, and some of those aircraft exceed three floors, which include master suites, communal living spaces and other rooms that are found in many homes today. That is why AERO is the perfect mate for any household cleaning.



Leather furniture? Condition leather surfaces with the same products used to maintain some of the finest leather in the world, SUPPLE, Leather Conditioner. Before applying SUPPLE, vacuum the surface to remove debris, and follow with AERO’s IMMACULATE, Interior Cleaner, to ensure the surface is spotless. Then, apply SUPPLE to the leather surface, and simply wipe off or buff off the excess with a dry, clean towel. After applying SUPPLE, the leather will be brought back to life since SUPPLE replaces the natural collagens and oils to the material, and with its colorless and odorless formula the original integrity of the surface will be kept intact.



Carpet or fabric stains? AERO’s SPOT is the answer. SPOT, Carpet and Fabric Cleaner, is perfect for removing protein-based stains from carpet and fabric. Many aircrafts are adorned with luxury fabrics; such as silk, so SPOT is tough, yet gentle. Since SPOT does not contain soap enzymes like most other cleaners, the newly cleaned material will not attract future dirt.



Streaks will not stand a chance on household windows, mirrors and other glass surfaces with AERO’s VIEW, Glass and Surface Cleaner. The ammonia-free formula lifts the dirt off the surface to eliminate the appearance of streaks. It can also be used as a surface cleaner.



AERO’s Finale Wipe Down, FINALE, is a staple when detailing aircraft both inside and out. In the home it can be used as a multi-surface cleaner when wiping down countertops, cabinets and much more. FINALE is also amazing for cleaning stainless steel appliances, and will leave them with a perfect shine.



When cleaning aircraft, International AERO Services always tests each product on an inconspicuous area before proceeding to the rest of the surface; therefore, it is recommended to do the same on surfaces in the home and on vehicles.



AERO’s full line of products have been hitting store shelves all around the world this last year, and are still used today to clean multi-million dollar private aircraft. The AERO line includes products to fulfill all of your detailing and cleaning needs – FINALE, Final Wipe Down; SHINE, Dry Wash and Speed Wax; VIEW, Glass and Multi-Surface Cleaner; IMMACULATE, Interior Cleaner; SUPPLE, Leather Conditioner; POLISH, Metal and Aluminum Polish; SUDS, Wet-Wash Soap; PROTECT, Tire and Vinyl Dressing; SPOT, Carpet and Fabric Cleaner; AWAY, Tire and Engine Cleaner; GLIDE, Polymer-Infused Clay Bar and SHIELD, 2-Part Protectant.



International AERO Products are designed to withstand the most extreme environments on Earth, from airfield surface temperatures that can reach 120° F to a frigid -60° F at 50,000 feet above the Earth. Until now, AERO products have only been available to the aerospace industry for maintaining the world's most exclusive aircraft. International AERO Products offers a wide selection of quality tested and approved cleaning, polishing, protective coating and detailing products for all of your vehicle's maintenance needs.