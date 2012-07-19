Bring Color With Polymer Master Batches

New Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2012 -- Repin is now Certified and Verified by Dun & Bradstreet - world's leading providers of global business information. Frankly, unless one see the manufacturing process of master batches, it is hard to imagine just how much of technology and hard work goes into getting the formulations right. We, most often don’t give a second thought to the packaging, marveling at the most at the attractive colors and designs that make give the product a hard-to-resist “pick-me-up-please” kind of look. Formulations vary depending on whether a supplier is designing a new master batch or copying someone else’s. It is considered best to be involved at the color conception stage where it’s possible to optimize formulation choice. Their difference also depends upon whether they are manually designed or computer generated.



Depending on the formulations, the cost of master batches also differs. Sometimes formulations over specify performance, and thus become more expensive. Contrarily, they can generate borderline performance to minimize cost. Buying power, production costs and general operating costs, formulations, opacity and pigment loadings are other factors affecting the cost of master batches.



There are polymer master batch, PVC Master Batch, and UV Master batch used as per there function. UV master batches find their use in food grade applications, agriculture films, and auto plastic applications, synthetic fibers like PP, PET and Nylon. They are considered superior in quality for food grade applications as they prevent loss of moisture, taste and color of food when they are exposed to sunlight. Their main advantages are their low volatility, extraction resistance, excellent performance alone as well as in combination with other stabilizers. They provide a longer service life. The demand for UV master batches is high and growing.



There are many factors which influence the performance of master batches such as processor machine type its size, capacity, screw-type. Some suppliers prefer to use extenders and some don’t. The ability of color master batches to mix into the polymer varies depending upon its viscosity and flow. Master batches are used to add collars and impart special properties to plastic products. Cost of master batch is hardly 1-2%in final plastic product but its quality is very important for durability and functional properties of the product. A Master batch contains polymers which are polymer master batch, additives and colorants specifically formulated together to provide either a general or specific function.



The functional additive master batches make the plastic capable of certain performances like making them heat resistant, weather resistant etc. Some of the functional master batches are UV light stabilizers, antilog agents, antilock agents, antistatic agents, etc. Master batch is a concentrated mixture of pigments and/or additives mixed during a heat process with a carrier resin. Master batches allow the processor to color raw polymer economically during the plastics manufacturing process.



Master batches are of two major types.

- The pigment master batch to color the plastic.

- The functional additive master batch to make the plastic capable of certain performances like making them heat resistant, weather resistant etc.



With growing demand comes the growing concern for quality. Color master batches manufacturers are making the effort in maintaining every tiny little detail of the compositions of master batches and processing conditions in the records.



Repin is India’s fastest growing Manufacturer of Innovative Masterbatches. Certified and Verified by Dun & Bradstreet - world's leading providers of global business information – their authenticated factories are located in the heart of the capital city of India, New Delhi and neighbouring regions with fast access to transport network, shipping ports and raw materials.



